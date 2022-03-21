ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic regains World No. 1 spot, Rafael Nadal back in top 3

Novak Djokovic returned to the world No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings, despite not playing the Indian Wells Masters. The Serb will begin his 362nd week at No. 1 and will remain at the top for at least another week. The ATP rankings will only be updated after the two-week long Miami Open, which gets underway this week.

Djokovic will not be able to play in Miami either, due to his decision to remain unvaccinated. With a razor-thin 20-point lead over Daniil Medvedev, the Serb could lose the top spot in the ATP rankings once again following the Miami Open.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Will Medvedev remove Novak Djokovic as World No.1 once again? 🤔



#DaniilMedvedev #NovakDjokovic #WorldNo1 #Tennis To become World No.1 once again, Daniil Medvedev will have to reach semifinal in Miami Masters, which starts next weekWill Medvedev remove Novak Djokovic as World No.1 once again? 🤔 To become World No.1 once again, Daniil Medvedev will have to reach semifinal in Miami Masters, which starts next week 🔥Will Medvedev remove Novak Djokovic as World No.1 once again? 🤔#DaniilMedvedev #NovakDjokovic #WorldNo1 #Tennis https://t.co/oLyQAmCOxU

Medvedev, whose third-round loss at Indian Wells enabled Djokovic's return to No. 1, dropped to No. 2 after a three-week stint as the world's top-ranked player.

Fritz holds the winners trophy after his straight sets win over Nadal in the final of the BNP Paribas Open

Rafael Nadal returned to the top three in the ATP rankings for the first time since August 2021 after reaching the Indian Wells final. The Spaniard saw his 20-match winning streak come to an end at the hands of Taylor Fritz on Sunday, but his splendid season sees him just 750 points behind Djokovic's ranking tally.

24-year-old Fritz, who claimed his first ATP Masters Series title on Sunday with a straight-sets win over Nadal, jumped 12 spots to make his top-10 debut at No. 8.

The top 10 for the week of March 21, 2022 are as follows:

Novak Djokovic (+1) Daniil Medvedev (-1) Rafael Nadal (+1) Alexander Zverev (-1) Stefanos Tsitsipas Andey Rublev (+1) Matteo Berrettini (-1) Taylor Fritz (+12) Casper Ruud (-1) Felix Auger-Aliassime (-1)

Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz makes top-15 debut in ATP rankings

Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz made one of the biggest moves outside the top 10 in this week's ATP rankings after reaching his first ATP Masters Series semifinal. The 18-year-old jumped four positions to a new career-high of No. 15.

Several of the tour's veterans also made impressive moves this week. 36-year-old John Isner climbed two spots to return to the brink of the top 20 at No. 21; 35-year-old Gael Monfils, who defeated Medevdev at Indian Wells, jumped five rungs to No. 23; and 30-year-old Grigor Dimitrov, a quarterfinalist at Indian Wells, moved up 10 spots to No. 25.

Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, who lost to Fritz in the Indian Wells quarterfinals, jumped 21 spots to No. 40. The 22-year-old is just two spots away from equalling his career-best ranking of No. 38, which he achieved in March 2021.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios made the biggest move in the top 100 following his thrilling run to the Indian Wells quarterfinals. The 26-year-old climbed 58 spots to No. 74. Former world No. 1 Andy Murray was also among the risers, climbing six spots to No. 82, his best ranking since May 2018.

40-year-old Roger Federer, who sent his fans into a tizzy after posting a video of himself in practice on social media last week, inched one spot higher to No. 26, despite being absent from the tour since Wimbledon. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has said he expects to return to the tour in the late summer/ early autumn of this year.

José Morgado @josemorgado New career highs on ATP Top 100



13. Fritz

16. Alcaraz

37. Paul

39. Brooksby

42. Van de Zandschulp

47. Martínez

52. Giron

59. Bonzi

60. Coria

69. Altmaier

74. Otte

94. Tabilo New career highs on ATP Top 10013. Fritz16. Alcaraz37. Paul39. Brooksby42. Van de Zandschulp47. Martínez52. Giron59. Bonzi60. Coria69. Altmaier74. Otte94. Tabilo

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala