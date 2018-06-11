ATP Rankings: Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna rise, big jump for Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Get to know where the top Indians are placed in the latest world rankings released on June 11, 2018

Quite a few Indian tennis players have registered a rise in the new ATP World Rankings released on Monday, June 11, 2018. Following his run to the quarter-finals of the Surbiton Challenger in London last week, the India No. 1 Yuki Bhambri has moved up nine places to 84th.

The 25-year-old is now just one place shy of his career-best ranking of 83rd that he had achieved in April after his triumph at the Taipei Challenger.

The Delhi player accumulated 20 points from his outing at the grasscourt Challenger event. Bhambri had come to this tournament after his first round exit at the French Open, where he earned 10 points.

The former junior Australian Open champion continues to remain India’s only representative in the top 100 of the men’s singles rankings. Ramkumar Ramanathan is the next best Indian at 128th.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran rode on this two wins in the qualifying stages of the French Open and the 16 points that he collected from there to jump 14 places to a new career-high ranking of 169th. The 28-year-old was the only Indian to have made it to the final round of qualifying at the claycourt Major this year.

Gunneswaran has been in very good form of late. He first took India to the World Group play-offs at the Davis Cup by winning the final rubber against China and then followed it up with his maiden Challenger title win at Kunming.

Even though he had a chance to be a lucky loser at the French Open, he could not make use of that priceless opportunity as he had already chosen to play in the main draw of another tournament in Italy by the time Nick Kyrgios’s withdrawal was announced.

Gunneswaran pushed aside that setback quickly and has won two rounds to qualify for his first main draw on the ATP World Tour at Stuttgart on Sunday.

20-year-old Sumit Nagal is the fourth best Indian and he is placed at 234th.

Bopanna rises two spots

In doubles, reaching the quarter-finals of the French Open has triggered a rise of a couple of spots to 22nd for Rohan Bopanna. The Indian and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France upset the top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the pre-quarter-finals.

Divij Sharan is the India No. 2 at 43rd. Leander Paes slid three places to 59th, Purav Raja nosedived 12 rungs to 77th while Vishnu Vardhan rose to 99th.

On the women’s side, Ankita Raina surged five spots to 203rd and Karman Thandi is now placed at 262nd. 19-year-old Pranjala Yadlapalli has climbed 32 places to a career-high 394th, having made it to the quarter-finals of the $25, 000 ITF event in Hua Hin, Thailand.