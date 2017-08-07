ATP Rankings: Yuki Bhambri jumps 41 spots, back to being India's No. 1

Yuki had a tremendous run last week at the ATP Citi Open.

Yuki Bhambri

Indian tennis ace Yuki Bhambri’s stunning performance at last week’s Citi Open resulted in him rising 41 spots to be 159th in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday, August 7, 2017. With that, he has also overtaken Ramkumar Ramanathan to reclaim his position as the No. 1 singles player in the country.

Bhambri made it to the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 tournament from the qualifying stages, winning four matches on the way with one of the victories coming over the World No. 22 and defending champion Gael Monfils. The 25-year-old was finally halted by the eventual runner-up Kevin Anderson in three sets in the last-eight.

Ramanathan, who too qualified for the main draw, leaped three rungs to be 179th. Ramanathan was shown the door by Guido Pella of Argentina, who lost to Bhambri in the pre-quarter-finals.

The next best Indian in the rankings is Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who is now at 213th, followed by the 19-year-old Sumit Nagal at 266th and N Sriram Balaji at 297th.

Men’s doubles rankings

In men’s doubles, the highest-ranked Indian Rohan Bopanna remains static at 21st. Divij Sharan and Purav Raja dropped to 53rd and 54th respectively after failing to defend their Los Cabos title. They lost in the semi-finals to eventual champions Juan Sebastian Cabal and Treat Huey.

Leander Paes is at 62nd and Jeevan Nedyunchezhiyan is 95th. The latter reached the quarter-finals in Los Cabos last week alongside Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia.

Karman Thandi making rapid climb in WTA

Mirza hasn't had the best of years so far

In WTA doubles, Sania Mirza holds on to the seventh spot. 2017 has not been kind to the former World No. 1 so far. The 30-year-old has won just one title in January and is struggling to form a stable partnership which is affecting her results.

Prarthana Thombare is the India No. 2 in doubles. She rose four spots to be 130th.

Ankita Raina is the next best at 196th. In singles, she continues to be the India No. 1 at 265th.

The fast-rising Karman Thandi follows Raina at 337th by soaring 15 places. The 19-year-old has been making rapid strides on the ITF Pro Circuit where she reached the final and the quarter-finals in two $25, 000 tournaments last month.

