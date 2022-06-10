ATP s-Hertogenbosch 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Ilya Ivashka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Libema Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Ilya Ivashka

Date: 10 June 2022

Tournament: Libema Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: € 648,130.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Daniil Medvedev vs Ilya Ivashka preview

Medvedev will look to reach the semifinals of the Libema Open

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will square off against Ilya Ivashka in the quarterfinals of the Libema Open on Friday.

The World No. 2 has won 20 out of 27 matches this season, with his best result coming at the Australian Open, where he made the final. He missed the majority of the claycourt season after undergoing hernia surgery but returned to action at the French Open, where he was knocked out by Marin Cilic in the fourth round.

Medvedev received a bye to the last 16 of the Libema Open by virtue of being the top seed. He was up against the experienced Gilles Simon and beat the Frenchman 7-5, 6-4 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Ilya Ivashka has won eight out of 19 matches this season. His best performances have been quarter-final runs at the Open 13 and the Geneva Open.

The 28-year-old was up against Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the Libema Open and won 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-1. He then beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-2 to reach his third quarterfinal of the season.

Daniil Medvedev vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head

The head-to-head between Medvedev and Ivashka is tied at 1-1 and the pair will lock horns for the third time on Friday. The Belarusian won their first meeting in 2018 but the current World No. 2 beat him 7-5, 6-4 in the Paris Masters last year.

The winner of the match will take on either Adrian Mannarino or Brandon Nakashima in the semifinals of the Libema Open.

Daniil Medvedev vs Ilya Ivashka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Daniil Medvedev -550 -4.5 (+105) Over 21.5 (-125) Ilya Ivashka +375 +4.5 (-135) Under 21.5 (-105)

Daniil Medvedev vs Ilya Ivashka prediction

Medvedev will enter the match as the clear favorite. The Russian has a 8-2 record on grass since the start of 2021 with one title to his name, which came in Mallorca. Ivashka has played 12 matches on the surface, with seven wins.

Medvedev's big serve, solid groundstrokes and astute return game will come in handy against the Belarusian.

Ivashka has an excellent serve as well. He won 78% of his first serve points against Ruusuvuori and hit eight aces. But Medvedev will pose a greater challenge to the Belarusian's serve, especially if he gets a look at more second serves.

All things considered, the World No. 2 should have too little trouble getting past Ivashka and reaching the semifinals of the Libema Open.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets

