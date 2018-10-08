×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ATP Shanghai Masters, Tsitsipas v Monfils: Story of the match

Kausthub Swaminathan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
47   //    08 Oct 2018, 18:01 IST

2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 2
2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 2

The ATP Shanghai masters' main draw got off to a start today. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gael Monfils started off their encounter in the Centre Court. Like the previous match on the court between Francis Tiafoe and Matt Ebden, this one would go the distance too.

The contest went for well over 2 hours as both the players traded blows throughout. The Frenchman wasted set points in the first set and lost it while the Greek had way too many unforced errors to lose the second. Usually, one does not see these players express their emotions as much as they did today.

Both had their reasons though, for Monfils it was to remind us his worth as a player and for Tsitsipas it was to keep the surge in rankings going. It was the latter that came out on top cashing in on the former's lapses in concentration winning 7-6 4-6 6-3. Here are the stories from each set of the first round match:

Chapter 1 - The First Set

Tsitsipas reaches for the ball in his 1st set against Monfils, Shanghai Masters
Tsitsipas reaches for the ball in his 1st set against Monfils, Shanghai Masters

Tsitsipas drew first blood, breaking the Monfils serve in the first game with 2 good points from 30-30. He consolidated the break and was leading 3-1 going into the 5th game. Monfils saved a break point in that game and turned it on the next game. He broke the Tsitsipas serve in his 3rd break point of the game.

His serve was put to the ultimate test as his opponent raced to 0-40, but the Frenchman won 5 points in a row to go level. In the very next game, it was the Greek who saved 2 break points to stop his rival's flow.

Being ahead 6-5 Monfils wasted one of 3 set points off his adversary's serve trying a fancy drop shot to a perfectly smashable ball. That would prove costly as Stefanos Tsitsipas won the tie-break in a canter.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
2018 Shanghai Masters France Tennis Gael Monfils Game Review
Kausthub Swaminathan
CONTRIBUTOR
Have a great attachment in my life with a lot of sports. Cricket is my No.1 followed by Tennis. Analytical mind.
ATP Shanghai Masters: Top 5 unseedeed players to watch...
RELATED STORY
5 lesser known facts about the Rolex Shanghai Masters
RELATED STORY
Japan Open: Semi-finals Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
ATP Shanghai Rolex Masters: 4 Players likely to appear in...
RELATED STORY
Shanghai Masters: Players with the most titles
RELATED STORY
Shanghai Masters 2018: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer Handed Tough Draw In Shanghai Rolex Masters...
RELATED STORY
5 fastest serves in Women's tennis history
RELATED STORY
3 recent biggest upsets in a grand slam final
RELATED STORY
10 instances when a player survived a bagel in a Grand...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us