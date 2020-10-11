St. Petersburg Open 2020: Andrey Rublev vs Vasek Pospisil preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Andrey Rublev vs Vasek Pospisil

Date: 13 October 2020

Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: ATP 500 Series

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: USD 1,243,790

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Andrey Rublev vs Vasek Pospisil preview

Andrey Rublev has been one of the most consistent performers on tour in 2020. After winning back-to-back titles to start the year, the 22-year-old Russian reached his second Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open.

Rublev followed this up with his third title of the season in Hamburg last month, and then his first ever quarterfinal at the French Open. The Russian's results will help him break into the top 10 for the first time in his career on Monday.

His opponent Vasek Pospisil is currently ranked No. 76 in the world, although he had been as high as No. 25 in 2014. The highlight of the Canadian's season has been reaching the final in Montpellier in February and the fourth round of the US Open last month.

Since recovering from his back injury last year, Pospisil has re-established himself in the top 100 on the court. Meanwhile the 30-year-old's off-court endeavors have seen him lead the way with Novak Djokovic on the Professional Tennis Players Association.

Andrey Rublev vs Vasek Pospisil head-to-head

Vasek Pospisil, seen here at the 2020 US Open, has a 1-1 record against Andrey Rublev

The head-to-head between these two players is tied at 1-1. Andrey Rublev won their meeting at the Davis Cup Finals last year in straight sets, while Vasek Pospisil won their meeting on outdoor hardcourts at Miami in 2018.

Tough 1st Round for 🇨🇦 Vasek Pospisil at this weeks St. Petersburg Open...Will face red hot (3) Andrey Rublev in the opening round...AR has won 14 of his last 17 matches including Hamburg 🏆 #ATP #formulatx #spbopen — John Horn (@SportsHorn) October 10, 2020

Andrey Rublev vs Vasek Pospisil prediction

While Andrey Rublev is playing some of the best tennis of his career over the past 15 months, he has struggled under his own expectations in some big matches. That was especially evident in his quarterfinal loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open last week.

Rublev's coach has also often talked about how the Russian tends to put too much pressure on himself at times.

Andrey Rublev with the Hamburg Open trophy last month- his third title of the season

The Russian has now set himself a goal to qualify for the ATP Finals in London at the end of the season, an objective that is looking very much achievable.

"Of course, I would like to be there. I would like to do everything, [but] in the end I cannot control this. I will do my best. I will try to fight in every tournament, then we’ll see if I deserve it or not,” Rublev said following his Roland Garros exit to Tsitsipas.

Vasek Pospisil has the game to compete with Rublev, as he has shown in the past. But he will need to put pressure on Rublev by playing aggressive and attacking the net if he hopes to beat the Russian on his home turf.

If Rublev can play freely and hit through his groundstrokes, like he did during his win over Roger Federer in Cincinnati last year, he should be able to come through this one.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.