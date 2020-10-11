St. Petersburg Open 2020: Andrey Rublev vs Vasek Pospisil preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (3) Andrey Rublev vs Vasek Pospisil
Date: 13 October 2020
Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2020
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia
Category: ATP 500 Series
Surface: Indoor Hardcourt
Prize money: USD 1,243,790
Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six
Andrey Rublev vs Vasek Pospisil preview
Andrey Rublev has been one of the most consistent performers on tour in 2020. After winning back-to-back titles to start the year, the 22-year-old Russian reached his second Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open.
Rublev followed this up with his third title of the season in Hamburg last month, and then his first ever quarterfinal at the French Open. The Russian's results will help him break into the top 10 for the first time in his career on Monday.
His opponent Vasek Pospisil is currently ranked No. 76 in the world, although he had been as high as No. 25 in 2014. The highlight of the Canadian's season has been reaching the final in Montpellier in February and the fourth round of the US Open last month.
Since recovering from his back injury last year, Pospisil has re-established himself in the top 100 on the court. Meanwhile the 30-year-old's off-court endeavors have seen him lead the way with Novak Djokovic on the Professional Tennis Players Association.
Andrey Rublev vs Vasek Pospisil head-to-head
The head-to-head between these two players is tied at 1-1. Andrey Rublev won their meeting at the Davis Cup Finals last year in straight sets, while Vasek Pospisil won their meeting on outdoor hardcourts at Miami in 2018.
Andrey Rublev vs Vasek Pospisil prediction
While Andrey Rublev is playing some of the best tennis of his career over the past 15 months, he has struggled under his own expectations in some big matches. That was especially evident in his quarterfinal loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open last week.
Rublev's coach has also often talked about how the Russian tends to put too much pressure on himself at times.
The Russian has now set himself a goal to qualify for the ATP Finals in London at the end of the season, an objective that is looking very much achievable.
"Of course, I would like to be there. I would like to do everything, [but] in the end I cannot control this. I will do my best. I will try to fight in every tournament, then we’ll see if I deserve it or not,” Rublev said following his Roland Garros exit to Tsitsipas.
Vasek Pospisil has the game to compete with Rublev, as he has shown in the past. But he will need to put pressure on Rublev by playing aggressive and attacking the net if he hopes to beat the Russian on his home turf.
If Rublev can play freely and hit through his groundstrokes, like he did during his win over Roger Federer in Cincinnati last year, he should be able to come through this one.
Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.Published 11 Oct 2020, 18:07 IST