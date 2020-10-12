St. Petersburg Open 2020: Karen Khachanov vs James Duckworth preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Karen Khachanov vs James Duckworth

Date: 13 October 2020

Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: ATP 500 Series

Surface: Indoor Hard Courts

Prize money: USD 1,243,790

Match timing: Approx. 5 pm Moscow Standard Time, 7.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Karen Khachanov vs James Duckworth preview

24-year-old Karen Khachanov has tapered off a little bit since peaking at No. 8 in the rankings last July. But he has still been inside the top 20 for almost two years now, and is currently ranked No. 17.

After the end of lockdown, Khachanov reached the third round of the US Open, losing to 21st seed Alex de Minaur. He then made the fourth round of the French Open where he lost to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Many feel Khachanov has a lot more potential than what he has shown so far, and the Russian would be hoping to use the indoor hardcourt surface at his home tournament to his advantage.

His opponent is the 28-year-old James Duckworth, who is currently ranked No. 93 in the world. The Australian reached the semifinals of the Maharashtra Open in Pune in February and followed that up by winning an ATP Challenger title in Bengaluru.

James Duckworth completes the sweep in India!



Three months after lifting the 🏆 in Pune, @JamesDuck21 takes the title in Bengaluru. CHAMPION at the @BlrTennisOpen.



A fifth #ATPChallenger title in less than a year for the 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/ojawo7vyyh — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) February 16, 2020

Advertisement

Since the resumption of the tour, Duckworth has lost in the first round of the US Open and the French Open, and in the second round of qualifying at Rome.

Karen Khachanov vs James Duckworth head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Karen Khachanov and James Duckworth, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Karen Khachanov vs James Duckworth prediction

James Duckworth serves during his first round match against Tommy Paul at the 2020 French Open

James Duckworth underwent surgery on his shoulder earlier this year, the latest in a series of major injuries for him. He may not be as match-fit right now as he would have liked, but the Australian has been on the tour for many years and he's always a tough out.

Karen Khachanov comes into the match as the big favorite, especially given that he is playing in familiar surroundings. But the Russian will need to ensure that he serves big and hits through his groundstrokes effectively, because Duckworth certainly won't give him too many easy points.

Prediction: Karen Khachanov to win in three sets.