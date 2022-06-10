ATP Stuttgart 2022: Matteo Berrettini vs Oscar Otte preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BOSS Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Matteo Berrettini vs Oscar Otte

Date: 11 June 2022

Timing: Approx 11: 30 a.m. local time | 5:30 a.m ET | 9:30 a.m. GMT | 3:00 p.m. IST

Tournament: BOSS Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €769,645.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Matteo Berrettini vs Oscar Otte preview

Italian Berrettini will look to make his first final of this season.

Second seed Matteo Berrettini takes on Oscar Otte in the semifinals of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart. The Italian, a semifinalist at the 2022 Australian Open, has won 11 out of 17 matches so far this season.

Berrettini returned to action during the grass-court season after being sidelined for a couple of months due to injury. The 26-year-old started off by beating Radu Albot in three sets to reach the quarterfinals, where he came back from a set down to defeat compatriot Lorenzo Sonego.

Relevant | Tennis Stats & Info @RelevantTennis Matteo Berrettini resists Sonego's attacks and reaches the SFs in Stuttgart, for the second time of the year after AO.



His adventure inside the top 10 is not over yet. Finds Otte and if he wins he will remain no. 10 another week.



Berrettini's backhand is kinda improving. Matteo Berrettini resists Sonego's attacks and reaches the SFs in Stuttgart, for the second time of the year after AO. His adventure inside the top 10 is not over yet. Finds Otte and if he wins he will remain no. 10 another week.Berrettini's backhand is kinda improving. https://t.co/bcfXoLLPzH

Otte has won only ten out of 21 matches so far this season. Besides reaching the semifinals of the BMW Open, he has made it to the quarterfinals of the Serbia Open in Belgrade.

The German first beat compatriot Daniel Altmaier 7-6(2), 7-6(4), before defeating Denis Shapovalov by the same scoreline. In the quarterfinals, he received a walkover as his opponent Benjamin Bonzi withdrew.

Florian Heer @Florian_Heer



Quarterfinals Friday at Benjamin Bonzi was forced to withdraw from the opening match with Oscar Otte due to illness.



Lorenzo Sonego and Matteo Berrettini to kick off the action at 12:30.



#ATPTour #BOSSOPEN Quarterfinals Friday at @theweissenhof in Stuttgart. Unfortunately,Benjamin Bonzi was forced to withdraw from the opening match withOscar Otte due to illness.Lorenzo Sonego andMatteo Berrettini to kick off the action at 12:30. 🌞🌞🌞Quarterfinals Friday at @theweissenhof in Stuttgart. Unfortunately, 🇫🇷 Benjamin Bonzi was forced to withdraw from the opening match with 🇩🇪 Oscar Otte due to illness. 🇮🇹 Lorenzo Sonego and 🇮🇹 Matteo Berrettini to kick off the action at 12:30. #ATPTour #BOSSOPEN https://t.co/RlCRPjK8K5

Matteo Berrettini vs Oscar Otte head-to-head

Berrettini has a perfect 2-0 head-to-head record against Otte and the two will be meeting for the third time on Saturday.

The 26-year-old's first win over the German came in the first round at the 2018 Roland Garros. He beat him again in the fourth round of last year's US Open.

The winner of Saturday's match takes on either Andy Murray or Nick Kyrgios in the final.

Matteo Berrettini vs Oscar Otte odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Matteo Berrettini -310 Oscar Otte +240

Odds will be updated soon.

All odds sourced by Draftkings.

Matteo Berrettini vs Oscar Otte prediction

Berrettini will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win. The Italian has a pretty good record on grass, having won the Queen's Club Championships last year while also reaching the Wimbledon final.

The 26-year-old is one of the finest servers in the world and will look to make the most out of it. He also has a pretty strong forehand which can make things difficult for Otte.

The German's service game has been pretty astute so far, winning 86 out of 100 points on his first serve so far. He did well to beat Denis Shapovalov but will have to be at his absolute best if he is to beat Berrettini.

While the Italian is returning after a few months, he still looks good enough to get the better of Otte and reach his first final of 2022.

Pick: Berrettini to win in straight sets.

