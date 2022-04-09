Marrakech 2022 Semifinals: David Goffin vs Federico Coria, Laslo Djere vs Alex Molcan Odds, Picks and Predictions 

The ATP Grand Prix Hassan II concluded its quarterfinal matches, with the semifinals seeing Alex Molcan taking on Laslo Djere while David Goffin faces Federico Coria.

Molcan came back from a set down to beat sixth seed Botic van de Zandschulp 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 while eighth seed Dhere beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-2.

In the other half of the draw, Goffin bounced back against Roberto Carballes Baena to beat him 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-0. The Belgian will take on Argentina's Coria who got the better of the experienced Richard Gasquet despite being a set down. He won 6-7(1), 6-1, 6-4.

There have already been some interesting matches in the tournament, with three of the semifinalists being unseeded and only one seeded player remaining.

So without any further ado, let us take a look at the odds and predictions for the ATP Grand Prix Hassan II.

Federico Coria (+115) vs David Goffin (-145) Prediction

A former World No. 7, Goffin has managed to grind out victories in his last two matches against Carballes Baena and Pablo Andujar. The Belgian's opponent Federico Coria has also won two of his three matches in three sets.

Goffin is not close to the kind of form he was in a few years back but he could try to reach that level and the ATP Grand Prix Hassan II could pave the way for a resurgence in 2022.

This is the very first meeting between the two players and Goffin's experience should see him reach his first ATP final since February 2021

Pick: David Goffin to win in three sets (+305) via Caesar's Sportsbook

Alex Molcan (+115) vs Laslo Djere (-145) Prediction

Molcan has been a bit of a giant killer at the ATP Grand Prix Hassan II so far. The Slovak scripted the upset of the competition by beating top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. He then beat another higher-ranked player in Van de Zandschulp to reach the semifinals.

Djere has been in pretty good form in the competition with all three of his victories coming in three sets. This will be the very first meeting between the Serb and Molcan.

Djere is the higher-ranked player but Molcan has produced some brilliant performances in Morocco. The Slovak will also be in good spirits, especially with the win over Auger-Aliassime, and should reach the final.

Pick: Alex Molcan to win in three sets (+390) via Caesar's Sportsbook.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan