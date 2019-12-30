ATP tour 2020: Who's playing where in January?

The new season of tennis action has dawned upon us; we are just a week away from the first tournament of the 2020 ATP season. The fans are waiting eagerly for a return of their favourite stars and the excitement that the new year brings with it.

A newly minted extravaganza in form of the ATP Cup will be the big draw in January, but there is plenty more action between then and the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year. So here's take a look at the tournaments that the top players have picked in the run up to that:

First week

The crowd favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will be in action at the Qatar Open

ATP Cup

Schedule: 3-12 January, 2020

Venue: Multiple (spread across Australia)

Most top players including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be seen in action in the tournament, which begins with a round robin format. The matches will be spread across multiple cities and will also feature such NextGen stars as Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Qatar Open

Schedule: 6-12 January, 2020

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Leading the field in Qatar will be former Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, French stalwart Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the young Russian Andrey Rublev and Canada's Milos Raonic.

Second week

Novak Djokovic will join the action in Adelaide

Adelaide International

Schedule: 12-18 January, 2020

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

The first edition of the Adelaide Open is bound to be an intense affair. It has a jam-packed field of top players including Rublev and Pablo Carrena Busta, all looking to kick-start their season.

They will be joined by the field of players from the ATP Cup with the likes of Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Cristian Garin, Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger Aliassime, who will try to make life difficult for them.

Hobart International

Schedule: 13-18 January, 2020

Venue: Hobart International Tennis Centre

The Hobart International will see participation from Daniil Medvedev, the find of 2019 on the big stage and the ever-fiesty Fabio Fognini. They will face stiff challenge from a host of talented players like Denis Shapovalov, Karen Khachanov, John Isner and Benoit Paire.