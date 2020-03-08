ATP & WTA: Richest active tennis players based on career earnings (No. 10-6)

Petra Kvitova

It is almost time for the tennis world's Sunshine Doubles; players have begun to arrive in the Californian desert for the 2020 BNP Paribas Open, where they will indulge in two weeks of high quality tennis before heading to Florida for the 2020 Miami Open.

The two tournaments are not only the two most prestigious ones outside the Grand Slams, they are also the ones with biggest paychecks. With a total prize money of about 40$ million, it is the richest paying few weeks of tennis across the season.

Top players will have their eyes on the prize once again in 2020, but before the action commences, here we take a look at the top 10 active tennis players (men and women) based on their career earnings.

#10 Victoria Azarenka ($30,355,505)

Victoria Azarenka

It's only fitting that the list is kicked off by a firmer Sunshine Double winner Victoria Azarenka. The former world no. 1 was a force during the 2012-13 seasons and reached a total of four grand slams in the period, winning twice in Melbourne.

Add the two Indian Wells and three Miami Open crown (including the 2016 back-to-back wins) and you have yourself more money that takes most players decades to make.

#9 Petra Kvitova ($31,838,378)

Petra Kvitova

The two time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has won 27 titles in her decade long career and is till going strong. Other than three slam finals, Kvitova has won three Premier Mandatory finals and made the WTA finals almost without break since 2011.

All of those performances translate into big paychecks and Kvitova can expect to add to the figure in coming months. Had it not been for frequent injuries and the horrific knife attack in 2016, the odd 31$ million figure could have been even higher.

#8. Stanislas Wawrinka ($34,278,627)

Stan Wawrinka

It is almost unbelievable to think that Swiss no. 2 Stan Wawrinka almost has a career slam to him name. Barring Wimbledon, he has triumphed at all the other majors. And it is an exceptional feat considering the domination of the Big Four in the past two decades.

And that also translates into a lot of money. Prize money from the slam wins and the longevity of his career have gotten Wawrinka this spot.

7. Simona Halep ($36,551,855)

Simona Halep

The beginning to Simona Halep's reign as no. 1 player in the world began at the 2018 French Open. She was making big money even before that, but the win catapulted her into a different league altogether.

The Wimbledon title last year and consistent performances on tour irrespective of the level of tournaments have seen Halep climb the ranks steadily and land amongst the big money maker on tour.

6. Venus Williams ($41,803,356)

Venus Williams

Who knows what Venus Williams, heading towards her 40s, can still achieve on the tennis court. She has done it all already: even singles major titles, a double career slam, 49 WTA titles and the world no. 1 ranking, but somehow she is still driven to continue.

Willimas 40$ million plus career earnings almost seem impossible, considering the things that the woman had to fight.

Gender pay gap was a very real thing when the elder Williams started off, and she played an important role in getting rid of the unfair treatment at the highest level. And while the fight is far from over, Williams has every reason to be proud of what she has managed to achieve. And that transcends simple mathematics.