ATX Open 2024 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Danielle Collins vs Katie Volynets

Danielle Collins and Sloane Stephens will lead a strong field of American players on Day 4 of the ATX Open.

While Collins will take on countrywoman Katie Volynets for a spot in the quarterfinals, Stephens will slug it out with Anastasija Sevastova. Sachia Vickery and Wang Xiyu will also be in action.

Here, we take a look at the prospects of the players in action on Day 4:

Danielle Collins vs Katie Volynets

Katie Volynets will look to upset Danielle Collins.

Danielle Collins and Katie Volynets will lock horns in a battle of contrasting playing styles.

While Collins likes to hit big from the baselines, Volynets relies on her defensive prowess and quick-footedness to win points. The given conditions play more to Collins’ liking and given her recent run of form should make her a favorite.

Volynets was winning only around 60% of the points behind her first serve in the opening match against Renata Zarazua and will need to bring that number up significantly to stand a chance against someone as aggressive as Collins.

Prediction: Collins in two sets.

Darja Semenistaja vs Wang Xiyu

Wang Xiyu at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

Wang Xiyu takes on greenhorn Darja Semenistaja, who is playing in just her main draw event for the season.

The Chinese, however, will have to be wary of the Latvian who is on a six-match winning streak extending back to her title run at the WTA 126K run in Mumbai. Semenistaja does not possess the most explosive of games, but can wear opponents down with her consistency.

That said, Xiyu possesses the weapons needed to hit past any opponent on her day. If she can remain patient and not give away too many free points, she should be able to come through.

Prediction: Xiyu in two sets.

Anastasija Sevastova vs Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Seasoned campaigners Sloane Stephens and Anastasija Sevastova will clash for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The Latvian has made some waves on her comeback trail, having posted wins over Dayana Yastremska and Elina Avanesyan in recent weeks. Stephens, however, presents a unique set of challenges.

The American can go toe-to-toe with the best from the baseline and possesses the ability to turn up the heat, especially off the forehand side. She also possesses the bigger serves of the two players, which makes her a favorite.

Prediction: Stephens in three sets.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Sachia Vickery

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at the 2024 Hobart International.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova made a promising start to the season by winning a handful of matches in Hobart, but her momentum has fizzled out after a spate of early exits.

The Slovak, however, seems to have somewhat steadied the ship in Texas. She was at her aggressive best, firing down seven aces and a host of baselines winners in her last match against the talented Peyton Stearns and now has a golden opportunity to make her first quarterfinal appearance of the season as she takes on the unseeded Sachia Vickery.

The American has fought her way into the Round of 16, but has been wasteful with her opportunities. Even in her last match, she could convert only 5 of 15 breakpoints. She will have to improve those stats significantly because Schmiedlova possesses the big weapons needed to punish her for any slip-ups.

Prediction: Schmiedlova in three sets.