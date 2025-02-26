ATX Open 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Ajla Tomljanovic vs Jodie Burrage, Mc Cartney Kessler vs Viktorija Golubic

Day 3 of the ATX Open will see a total of seven matches take place across singles and doubles. The remaining opening-round singles match of the WTA 250 event will take place and the second round will commence as well

Fifth seed McCartney Kessler is yet to play her first-round match after Caty McNally's withdrawal, and she will be up against lucky loser Viktorija Golubic. Top seed Jessica Pegula will look to book her place in the quarterfinals as she locks horns with Nuria Parrizas Diaz. The likes of Ajla Tomljanovic and Anna Blinkova will also be in action.

So, without any further ado, let us take a look at the predictions for some of the women’s singles fixtures that will take place on Day 3 of the ATX Open.

#1. Ajla Tomljanovic vs Jodie Burrage

Ajla Tomljanovic will take on Jodie Burrage in the second round of the ATX Open. The two will square off for the very first time and whoever wins, will face either Kimberly Birrell or Ena Shibahara in the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 event.

Tomljanovic booked her place in the second round of the tournament after beating seventh seed Katie Volynets 7-6(3), 7-5 while Burrage came back from a set down to beat Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. The Aussie has won two out of four main-draw matches so far in 2025 while the Brit has triumphed in three out of six.

Tomljanovic's experience should see her get the better of Burrage and book her place in the quarterfinals of the ATX Open.

Predicted Winner: Ajla Tomljanovic.

#2. McCartney Kessler vs Viktorija Golubic

Fifth seed McCartney Kessler will face Viktorija Golubic in the opening round of the ATX Open in what will be the very first encounter between the two. Whoever wins, will face Cristina Bucsa in the second round of the ATX Open.

Kessler last competed at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she lost in the fourth round, while Golubic entered the main draw of the WTA 250 event as a lucky loser after losing to Ena Shibahara in the qualifiers. The American has won eight out of 13 matches so far in 2025 while the Swiss has triumphed in just one out of three main-draw matches.

Kessler will enter the match as the favorite to win and given her promising start to 2025, she should be able to come out on top and reach the quarterfinals of the ATX Open.

Predicted Winner: McCartney Kessler.

#3. Tatjana Maria vs Anna Blinkova

Tatjana Maria will face Anna Blinkova in the second round of the ATX Open in what will be the fourth fixture between the two. Whoever wins, will face either top seed Jessica Pegula or Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the quarterfinals.

Maria booked her place in the second round of the WTA 250 event with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win over Anna Bondar while Blinkova triumphed 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 over sixth seed Moyuka Uchijima. The German has won three out of six main-draw matches so far in 2025 while Blinkova has won six out of nine.

The Russian will enter the match as the favorite to win and given her relatively better run of form, she should be able to beat the German and reach the quarterfinals of the ATX Open.

Predicted Winner: Anna Blinkova.

#4. Kimberly Birrell vs Ena Shibahara

Kimberly Birrell will take on Ena Shibahara in the second round of the ATX Open in what will be the third match between the two. Whoever triumphs, will face either Ajla Tomljanovic or Jodie Burrage in the quarterfinals in Austin.

Birrell booked her place in the second round of the WTA 250 event after beating fourth seed Yue Yuan 7-6(5), 7-6(5) while Shibahara came back from a set down to beat Kaja Juvan 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. The Aussie has had a fairly decent start to the season with six wins out of nine matches so far, while the Japanese has triumphed in just one main-draw fixture.

Given her considerably better run of form, Birrell has a very good chance of coming out on top and reaching the quarterfinals of the ATX Open.

Predicted Winner: Kimberly Birrell.

