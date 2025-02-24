Match Details

Fixture: (3) Peyton Stearns vs Varvara Gracheva

Tournament: ATX Open

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Westwood Country Club, Austin, Texas, USA

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $275,094

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Peyton Stearns vs Varvara Gracheva preview

Stearns plays a forehand in the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Third seed Peyton Stearns will take on Varvara Gracheva in the first round of the ATX Open in Austin.

Stearns captured her first WTA title at the Morocco Open last year. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Canada Open and the Tennis in the Land event in Cleveland. Despite winning the first set against Katerina Siniakova, the Czech stopped her run in Cleveland, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The American enters Austin on the back of a third-round exit in the Dubai Tennis Championships. After cruising past Ons Jabeur and Zheng Qinwen in the first two rounds, she was eliminated by Mirra Andreeva in the third. The teenager defeated Stearns in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

Gracheva in action at the US Open 2024 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Varvara Gracheva, had a mediocre season on tour last year. She reached the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic and the fourth round of the French Open, which were her best results on tour. She also reached the semifinals of the ITF 125 event in Hong Kong, where she lost to Clara Tauson in straight sets.

The 24-year-old will enter Austin on the back of early exits in Melbourne, Cluj-Napoca and Doha. She was eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open and struggled to get past the qualifiers in Doha. Aoi Ito of Japan out-muscled her in the second qualification round, 6-2, 6-4.

Peyton Stearns vs Varvara Gracheva head-to-head

The head-to-head between Stearns and Gracheva is locked at 0-0. Stearns won their most recent encounter in the 2025 Cluj-Napoca event.

Peyton Stearns vs Varvara Gracheva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Peyton Stearns Varvara Gracheva

Odds will be updated when available.

Peyton Stearns vs Varvara Gracheva prediction

Stearns celebrates a point in the Dubai Championships - Day Four - Source: Getty

Stearns is making her third appearance at the ATX Open this year. She impressed her critics with an amazing performance in Dubai, which included a win over Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen. The 23-year-old needs to follow it up with a positive performance in Austin and is one of the favorites to make a deep run this week.

Gracheva, on the contrary, needs to raise her level on the women's tour. She had a great opportunity to reach the third round in Melbourne, but German qualifier Eva Lys humbled her in three sets. The Frenchwoman has a steady all-around game but lacks the offensive punch to steal points on court.

Considering their current form and record on the main tour, Stearns will be a clear favorite to come out on top. The American has made a promising start to the season and a strong result in Austin could do wonders for her confidence. She should be able to begin with a win in the first round.

Pick: Stearns to win in straight sets.

