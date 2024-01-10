Auckland 2024: Ben Shelton vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ASB Classic

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ben Shelton vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Date: January 11, 2024

Tournament: ASB Classic 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $661,585

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Ben Shelton vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview

2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 11

Top seed Ben Shelton and World No. 67 Roberto Carballes Baeana will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the 2024 ASB Classic on Thursday.

Shelton is steadily blossoming into a top player on the men's tour. The American had a sensational year in 2023, garnering 27 wins from 53 matches, including a title-winning run at the Japan Open. He also reached the semifinals of the US Open and the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open.

The 21-year-old entered the ASB Classic on the back of a rough patch, chalking up early exits in Vienna, Paris, and Brisbane. However, he set things right in Auckland with a promising performance against Fabian Marozsan in the first round. Shelton outfoxed the Hungarian 6-3, 6-4.

He will be eager to build on this win and go the distance at the ASB Classic.

2024 Men's ASB Classic - Day 2

On the other hand, Roberto Carballes Baena had an ordinary season last year, amassing 19 wins from 43 matches. However, he had a title-winning run at the Morocco Open. Carballes Baena also reached the quarterfinals of the Umag Open and the third round of the 2023 French Open.

The Spaniard entered Auckland on the back of early exits at the Antwerp European Open and the 2023 Sofia Open. He made light work of Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round and then outclassed Sebastian Ofner in the second. Carballes Baena defeated the seventh-seed Austrian in straight sets and will be determined to present a tough challenge to Ben Shelton.

Ben Shelton vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head

The head-to-head between Shelton and Carballes Baena is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Ben Shelton vs Roberto Carballes Baena odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton Roberto Carballes Baena

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Ben Shelton vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction

2024 Men's ASB Classic - Day 3

Fans can expect a thrilling quarterfinal showdown between two solid competitors at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Both participants will be keen to stay alive at the event and enter the upcoming Australian Open on a strong note.

Shelton has had a standout year in 2023, showcasing his immense potential on tour. He captured his first ATP title in October and also reached his first-ever semifinal at a Major tournament.

The American likes to leverage his aggressive baseline game and create an opening for his strengthy forehand. His rocketing serve helps him to keep his opponents on the back foot. It'll be interesting to see how Carballes Baena finds a way to neutralize Shelton's firepower.

Despite a mediocre year, the 30-year-old managed to lift a title on the main tour. He struggled to maintain consistency and amass significant results on tour.

Carballes Baena has a solid all-round game. He will look to sniff out any kind of weakness in Shelton’s game and use his versatility to keep his opponent guessing. The Spaniard will also be high on confidence, entering the tie on the back of consecutive victories in Auckland.

Considering their recent results and ranking superiority on tour, Shelton is the favorite to win the match. However, he will need to be on his toes and hold his nerve during crucial moments. The youngster will be up against a tricky opponent, who could have a say in this match. But if Shelton starts well and finds his rhythm, he should be able to solve this riddle and power through to the next round.

Pick: Ben Shelton to win in three sets.