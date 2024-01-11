Auckland 2024: Ben Shelton vs Taro Daniel preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ben Shelton vs Taro Daniel

Date: Friday, January 12, 2024

Tournament: ASB Classic 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $661,585

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Ben Shelton vs Taro Daniel preview

Shelton is into the Auckland semifinal.

Top seed Ben Shelton takes on Taro Daniel on Friday for a place in the Auckland final.

World No. 16 Shelton saw off Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets in the last-eight to reach the semis. A lone break in each set sufficed as the young American eked out a 6-4, 6-3 win to reach his third tour-level semifinal.

Earlier last season, the 21-year-old reached the last-four of a tournament for the first time at the US Open, where he lost in straight sets to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

A few weeks later, he repeated the feat in Tokyo, where he notched up his first career singles title. Shelton endured a bit of a slump after that, losing straight matches, including his 2024 season opener in Brisbane last week.

The American is now back to winning ways, following up his second-round win over Fabian Marozsan with another over Carballes Baena.

Meanwhile, the 74th-ranked Daniel faced a tougher last-eight outing against Alexandre Muller. The 30-year-old took the opening set for the loss of four games before the Frenchman levelled proceedings by taking the second set in a tiebreak.

However, Daniel reasserted his control in the contest by dropping three games in the decider to improve to 3-1 in 2024. Earlier this week, he saw off Aleksandar Vukic and Max Purcell before beating Muller.

Ben Shelton vs Taro Daniel head-to-head

Shelton has won both his two previous meetings with Daniel, including their last meeting in the Tokyo opening round last year in a third-set tiebreak. This will be their second meeting on hardcourt.

Ben Shelton vs Taro Daniel odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Ben Shelton Taro Daniel

The odds will be updated when they release.

Ben Shelton vs Taro Daniel prediction

Daniel is into his first semifinal in 2024.

Both Shelton and Daniel look to win points from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

The left-handed Shelton is a big server, powerful hitter of the ball off either flank and moves well. Daniel, meanwhile, is more of a counterpuncher, with no attribute particularly standing out.

While Daniel has won one more match this week than Shelton - who saved seven of eight break points in his previous match - expect the American to triumph in two tight sets as he seeks his first Auckland title.

Pick: Shelton in straight sets.