Match Details

Fixture: (5) Christopher Eubanks vs. Botic van de Zandschulp

Tournament: ASB Classic 2024

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $661,585

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports.

Christopher Eubanks vs. Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Eubanks had a fine 2023, winning his first-ever ATP singles title at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart. The 27-year-old also reached his career-high ranking last July and is ranked 34th in the world at the moment.

He is one of the very few players on the tour, who are comfortable playing on grass. Eubanks can also play serve-and-volley on a regular basis, with his volleying skills being quite good. He will take on Van de Zandschulp in the first round on Monday, January 8.

Van de Zandschulp is less entertaining than Eubanks as a player but is the more solid of the two, especially from the baseline. The 28-year-old Dutchman also reached his career-high ranking in 2023 but had an underwhelming second half of the season.

The conditions in Auckland will be slow-medium and Eubanks definitely would have preferred them to be faster. The conditions will be slightly more suitable for the Dutchman.

Christopher Eubanks vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

The two players have never faced each other in an ATP match in the past. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Christopher Eubanks vs. Botic van de Zandschulp odds:

Christopher Eubanks vs. Botic van de Zandschulp prediction.

This one is not very easy to call. Eubanks is the higher-ranked player and is the better player on current form. However, on a hard court that is slow-medium speed-wise, he might not find it easy to break van de Zandschulp's resistance.

The Dutchman will want to play longer rallies in the match, as they will suit his playing style better. However, one can expect the big American to win easy points through his mighty serve.

It can also be safely assumed that Eubanks will rush the net often to finish points with volleys. Hence, the Dutchman should be ready to play his passes quite frequently.

Eubanks also has a powerful forehand that might prove to be decisive. However, if the American ends up committing a lot of unforced errors while trying to overpress, it will be to his detriment.

Pick: Eubanks to win in three sets