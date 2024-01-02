Auckland 2024: Coco Gauff vs Brenda Fruhvirtova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ASB Classic

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Coco Gauff vs Brenda Fruhvirtova

Tournament: ASB Classic 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $267,082

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Coco Gauff vs Brenda Fruhvirtova preview

Top seed Coco Gauff will continue her ASB Classic title defense with a Round-of-16 clash against rising star Brenda Fruhvirtova.

It was here in Auckland last year that the American kicked off her dream season. Her success at this tournament was followed by a stellar second half of the year in which she added three more titles to her name, the biggest of which was her maiden Grand Slam glory at the US Open.

Gauff ended 2023 with a couple of semifinal runs at the China Open and the WTA Finals and will be eager to continue the momentum in the new season.

The 19-year-old made her intentions clear with a thumping 6-4, 6-2 win over Claire Liu in the first round at Auckland on Tuesday (January 2) to begin the new year.

Brenda Fruhvirtova serves at the 2023 French Open.

Brenda Fruhvirtova, a 16-year-old Czech player, has been making rapid strides on the circuit for some time. The youngster already has 15 ITF singles titles on her resume. She made her Australian and French Open debuts last year.

Having finished 2023 with a couple of triumphs at the ITF $40,000 events in Heraklion and Guadalajara, the younger Fruhvirtova sister kicked off the 2024 season with two straight-set wins to qualify for the ASB Classic.

The World No. 117 made a brilliant start to the main draw with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over the 48th-ranked Anna Blinkova on Tuesday.

Coco Gauff vs Brenda Fruhvirtova head-to-head

Coco Gauff and Brenda Fruhvirtova have never squared off on the tour before. Hence, their head-to-head remains tied at 0-0 for now.

Coco Gauff vs Brenda Fruhvirtova prediction

Gauff in action at the 2024 Women's ASB Classic

Gauff comes into this contest as the heavy favorite given her experience and pedigree. Having strengthened her forehand, the American has now established herself as one of the top contenders for the biggest titles on the tour.

The top seed excelled in first-strike tennis in her opening match of the year, winning 72% of her first-serve points. Gauff's return stood out as she relentlessly went after her opponent's second serve, grabbing 81% of the points.

That should be ominous for the young Brenda Fruhvirtova who coughed up six double faults in the first round at Auckland and managed to win just 40% of her second-serve points.

If Fruhvirtova struggles to hold her own service games, Gauff will likely run away with the match.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets