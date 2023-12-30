Auckland 2024: Coco Gauff vs Claire Liu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ASB Classic

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Coco Gauff vs Claire Liu

Tournament: ASB Classic 2024

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $267,082

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Coco Gauff vs Claire Liu preview

Coco Gauff at the 2023 WTA Finals

Defending champion Coco Gauff will lock horns with Claire Liu in the first round of the 2024 ASB Classic.

Gauff began her 2023 season with a title in Auckland and advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open. After some pretty good results, including a quarterfinal at the French Open, she crashed out in the first round of Wimbledon.

The defeat proved to be a turning point in her career. Gauff won her very next tournament after that, the Citi Open. While she bowed out in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open, she was back in the winner's circle once again as she lifted the trophy in Cincinnati.

Gauff then secured the biggest triumph of her career at the US Open for her maiden Major title. She continued her good run of form with semifinal finishes in Beijing and the WTA Finals.

Liu, meanwhile, wrapped up the Australian swing last year with just a couple of main-draw wins under her belt, including one at the season's first Major. She won just a handful of matches after that to drop out of the top 100 of the WTA rankings in the lead-up to the French Open.

A semifinal run in Budapest pushed Liu back inside the top 100. She was unable to capitalize on the momentum and managed to win consecutive matches only a couple of months later. She concluded her season with a quarterfinal finish at the Korea Open and a second-round exit from the Jasmin Open.

Coco Gauff vs Claire Liu head-to-head

Gauff leads Liu 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2022 Indian Wells tournament in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Claire Liu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Claire Liu

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Coco Gauff vs Claire Liu prediction

Claire Liu at the 2023 Italian Open

Gauff's strong end to the previous season solidified her status as one of the top players of her generation. She improved her forehand considerably, which had been the root cause of most of her problems on the court. The teen's blessed with insane athleticism otherwise and her serve is pretty good too.

Liu was touted as one of the players to watch out for a couple of years ago, but hasn't lived up to her potential yet. The past year was quite the mixed bag for her. Now, she hasn't been handed an easy opener either.

Gauff won the title here last time without dropping a set. Given her opponent's recent struggles and her own solid form, she'll be expected to breeze through this clash. Liu did put up some fight the last and only time they faced off, but the teen should be able to get over the finish line in the end.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.