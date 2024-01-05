Auckland 2024: Coco Gauff vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ASB Classic

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Coco Gauff vs (4) Emma Navarro
Date: January 6, 2024
Tournament: ASB Classic 2024
Round: Semifinals
Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize money: $267,082
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Coco Gauff vs Emma Navarro preview
Reigning US Open champion and top seed Coco Gauff will continue her title defense at the ASB Classic on Saturday against compatriot Emma Navarro in a highly anticipated semi-final clash.
Finishing last season on a high winning her maiden slam at the US Open, the World No. 3 enters the new year full of confidence and eager to continue to the good form.
The 19-year-old progressed quite easily through the ASB Classic draw until now, brushing aside compatriot Claire Liu 6-4, 6-2 and Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-0 in the opening two rounds. In the quarterfinals, she saw off No. 8 seed Varvara Gracheva 6-1, 6-1.
Emma Navarro, meanwhile, began her campaign against Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round, beating her in a tight three-set contest 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. She had an easier Round of 16 match against Elina Avanesyan, brushing her aside 6-1, 6-2. She beat seventh seed Petra Martic in the quarterfinals 6-4, 6-3, winning an impressive 69% points on her first serve and converting 6/11 break points.
Having found some good form along the way, Navarro will look to mount a serious charge against favorite Gauff in the semifinals.
Coco Gauff vs Emma Navarro head-to-head
Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro have not played each other in a professional match as of yet, and hence their head-to-head stands at 0-0 as of now.
Coco Gauff vs Emma Navarro odds:
(Odds to be updated once they are released)
Coco Gauff vs Emma Navarro prediction
Coco Gauff may be the statistician's favorite going into her semifinals clash at the 2024 ASB Classic, but there is no discounting a surprise from compatriot Emma Navarro, who has been in great form herself.
Gauff has yet to face a firm challenge in Auckland this year after comfortably winning her opening three matches. Gauff has yet to lose a set and has only dropped a paltry 11 games until now. She's looked solid on both sides and serve.
Navarro too has impressed at the event up until now. She's come back strongly after a tight three-setter in the opening round. Looking great on serve, Navarro will look to capitalize on Gauff's serve if she is to make any inroads into the match.
This encounter could just boil down to who serves better on the day and of course whoever can finish points faster by coming to the net.
Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.