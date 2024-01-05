Auckland 2024: Coco Gauff vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ASB Classic

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Coco Gauff vs (4) Emma Navarro

Date: January 6, 2024

Tournament: ASB Classic 2024

Round: Semifinals

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $267,082

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Coco Gauff vs Emma Navarro preview

Reigning US Open champion and top seed Coco Gauff will continue her title defense at the ASB Classic on Saturday against compatriot Emma Navarro in a highly anticipated semi-final clash.

Finishing last season on a high winning her maiden slam at the US Open, the World No. 3 enters the new year full of confidence and eager to continue to the good form.

The 19-year-old progressed quite easily through the ASB Classic draw until now, brushing aside compatriot Claire Liu 6-4, 6-2 and Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-0 in the opening two rounds. In the quarterfinals, she saw off No. 8 seed Varvara Gracheva 6-1, 6-1.

Gauff in her match against Varvara Gracheva at the 2024 Women's ASB Classic in New Zealand - Getty Images

Emma Navarro, meanwhile, began her campaign against Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round, beating her in a tight three-set contest 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. She had an easier Round of 16 match against Elina Avanesyan, brushing her aside 6-1, 6-2. She beat seventh seed Petra Martic in the quarterfinals 6-4, 6-3, winning an impressive 69% points on her first serve and converting 6/11 break points.

Having found some good form along the way, Navarro will look to mount a serious charge against favorite Gauff in the semifinals.

Coco Gauff vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro have not played each other in a professional match as of yet, and hence their head-to-head stands at 0-0 as of now.

Coco Gauff vs Emma Navarro odds:

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Emma Navarro

(Odds to be updated once they are released)

Coco Gauff vs Emma Navarro prediction

Emma Navarro at the 2024 Women's ASB Classic in New Zealand - Getty Images

Coco Gauff may be the statistician's favorite going into her semifinals clash at the 2024 ASB Classic, but there is no discounting a surprise from compatriot Emma Navarro, who has been in great form herself.

Gauff has yet to face a firm challenge in Auckland this year after comfortably winning her opening three matches. Gauff has yet to lose a set and has only dropped a paltry 11 games until now. She's looked solid on both sides and serve.

Navarro too has impressed at the event up until now. She's come back strongly after a tight three-setter in the opening round. Looking great on serve, Navarro will look to capitalize on Gauff's serve if she is to make any inroads into the match.

This encounter could just boil down to who serves better on the day and of course whoever can finish points faster by coming to the net.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.