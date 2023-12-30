Auckland 2024: Elina Svitolina vs Caroline Wozniacki preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ASB Classic

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Elina Svitolina vs (WC) Caroline Wozniacki

Tournament: ASB Classic 2024

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $267,082

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Elina Svitolina vs Caroline Wozniacki preview

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 US Open.

Second seed Elina Svitolina will take on 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in the first round of the 2024 ASB Classic.

Svitolina returned from maternity leave during in April 2023. While she was off to a slow start with three consecutive losses, she bounced back with a title winning run at the Strasbourg Open. She carried this momentum into the French Open where she made it to the quarterfinals.

Svitolina's comeback continued to roll on as she reached the semifinals of Wimbledon as well. The hardcourt swing after that was a mixed bag. She started off on a positive note with a quarterfinal finish in Washington.

Svitolina then fell to Danielle Collins in her opener at the Canadian Open and made it to the third round of the US Open after that. She put an end to her season following her loss in New York. Having started the year unranked, she concluded the season ranked 26th.

Having retired after the 2020 Australian Open, Wozniacki's competitiveness led to her comeback this year. She won her very first match upon her return as she defeated Kimberly Birrell in the first round of the Canadian Open. The Dane was then shown the door by Marketa Vondrousova.

Wozniacki failed to get past the opening hurdle in Cincinnati, but had a memorable run at the US Open. She made it all the way to the fourth round, where she lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff in three sets. She didn't play any more matches for the rest of the season.

Elina Svitolina vs Caroline Wozniacki head-to-head

Svitolina leads Wozniacki 4-1 in the head-to-head. The Ukrainian won their previous encounter at the 2018 WTA Finals in three sets.

Elina Svitolina vs Caroline Wozniacki odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elina Svitolina Caroline Wozniacki

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Elina Svitolina vs Caroline Wozniacki prediction

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open.

Both employ a similar brand of tennis and prefer to play defensively. The two have some of the best court coverage on the tour and are adept at prolonging the points until the tide turns in their favor.

Svitolina has had the upper hand in this rivalry since the beginning. Wozniacki has managed to get the better of Ukrainian just once. She lost in straight sets on two occasions and managed to take her to three sets twice.

Svitolina is more match fit compared to Wozniacki as the latter has played just seven matches since her return to the tour. As such, the Ukrainian will be backed to make a winning start in Auckland.

Pick: Elina Svitolina to win in straight sets.