Auckland 2024: Emma Raducanu vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ASB Classic

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Emma Raducanu vs (WC) Elina Svitolina

Date: January 4, 2024

Tournament: ASB Classic 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $267,082

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Emma Raducanu vs Elina Svitolina preview

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 ASB Classic

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will lock horns with former top-10 player Elina Svitolina in the second round of the 2024 ASB Classic.

Raducanu faced qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse in her comeback match following a lengthy injury hiatus. Both players started off strong, with the Brit capitalizing on the only poor game played by her opponent in the first set.

Raducanu snagged a break in the eighth game of the set and then served out the opener in the following game. She trailed by a break twice in the second set, but dug deep to get back on serve on both occasions. However, Ruse managed to secure another break of serve, which tilted the set in her favor.

Raducanu was on the brink of victory after racing to a 5-2 lead in the decider. However, she failed to close out the match twice and even blew a couple of match points. She then broke Ruse's serve one last time in the 11th game and wrapped up the contest on her third try to win 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Svitolina's Auckland campaign, meanwhile, started off against former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki. The Ukrainian initially led 2-0, but found herself down a break and trailed 4-3 after that. She then claimed the next three games on the trot to clinch the opener.

Svitolina's early break advantage in the second set was neutralized by Wozniacki as she got back on serve to make it 4-3. But just when it looked like the latter had steadied the ship, she got broken to trail 5-3. The Ukrainian served out the match with ease in the next game to score a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Emma Raducanu vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Emma Raducanu vs Elina Svitolina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu Elina Svitolina

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Emma Raducanu vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Elina Svitolina at the 2024 ASB Classic.

Raducanu overcame her nerves towards the end to make a winning return to the tour. Surviving a tough three-set battle was a great way for her to shake off the rust, while also getting some much-needed match play.

Svitolina, meanwhile, was tested by Wozniacki despite the straight-sets scoreline. The Ukrainian gained the upper hand in most of the crucial points, which was instrumental in her victory.

Svitolina incorporated plenty of drop shots against Wozniacki, which even the latter's speedy footwork was unable to counter. She also played with a bit more aggression while maintaining her steady defensive tactics. All of which could prove to be too much for the young Brit for now.

Raducanu demonstrated that she's ready to compete, but it could take her some time before she's able to best a player of Svitolina's caliber.

Pick: Elina Svitolina to win in three sets.