Auckland 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ASB Classic

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier

Date: January 10, 2024

Tournament: ASB Classic 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $661,585

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier preview

Auger-Aliassime at the 2024 United Cup.

After a first-round bye, fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Daniel Altmaier in the second round of the 2024 ASB Classic.

2023 proved to be a bit of a letdown for Auger-Aliassime following the highs of 2022. After a good start to the previous season, it quickly went off the rails due to poor form and injuries.

Following a fourth round exit from the Australian Open, Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals and the semifinals in Doha and Rotterdam respectively. After another quarterfinal showing at the Indian Wells Masters, he won just three matches until the conclusion of the Shanghai Masters.

Auger-Aliassime salvaged his season towards the very end. He first made it to the last eight in Tokyo, then defended his title in Basel. He concluded the year with a second round exit from the Paris Masters.

Auger-Aliassime was part of the Canadian contingent at this year's United Cup. However, due to injury concerns he didn't play any singles matches as a precautionary measure. He did compete in a mixed doubles match, which he lost.

Altmaier faced Marcos Giron in the first round here. He trailed by a break twice in the opening set, but managed to get back on serve each time. The German then let go of a couple of set points at 5-4, but eventually prevailed in the tie-break.

The second set was more straightforward for Altmaier. He broke Giron's serve twice to score a 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -250 +1.5 (-700) Over 22.5 (-115) Daniel Altmaier +190 -1.5 (+400) Under 22.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Daniel Altmaier at the 2024 Brisbane International.

After nabbing a close first set against Giron, Altmaier then ran away with the match. He even won 10 points in a row as he stepped up his level towards the end of the opening set. He struck 22 winners in all and committed 12 unforced errors in contrast.

As for Auger-Aliassime, he'll be coming into this contest a little undercooked. He couldn't start the new season as he wanted to due to injury fears. The Canadian showed glimpses of his former self towards the end of last year after a major slump.

If Auger-Aliassime's now fully fit and is able to pick up from where he left off in 2023, this match could go his way. Altmaier is no slouch, but if the Canadian is in peak form, he's likely to play second fiddle to him.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.