Match Details

Fixture: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Matteo Berrettini

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First round

Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $58.91 million

Live telecast: North America - Tennis Channel, ESPN | Europe- Eurosport, Servas TV | Asia Pacific & Oceania - Channel 9, Tennis Channel | Africa - Super Sport, bein Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Tsitsipas has been a top player for quite some time now, but hasn't won any Grand Slam yet. The 25-year-old Greek is most comfortable playing on clay and has won a couple of Masters 1000 title on the surface.

However, he has not seemingly recovered from his loss in the 2021 French Open final to Novak Djokovic, which saw him throw away a two-set advantage. He then lost to Djokovic in the 2023 Australian Open final, too, this time in a straightforward three-setter.

Tsitsipas will have to come past the mental block and his first opponent will be Berrettini, who was out for a few months since suffering an injury at last year's US Open.

Like Tsitsipas, Berrettini also found Djokovic standing between himself and Grand Slam success. The Serb beat Berrettini in the final of Wimbledon in 2021 and the Italian has not come close to winning a slam since.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Matteo Berrettini head-to-head:

Berrettini is yet to beat Tsitsipas in an ATP match yet, as the Greek lead their head-to-head 3-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Matteo Berrettini odds:

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas Matteo Berrettini

(Odds to be updated once they are released)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Tsitsipas and Berrettini have a thing in common: both enjoy hitting their forehands than hitting their backhands. While Tsitsipas keeps playing his one-handed backhand slightly higher than he would have liked to, Berrettini relies on his backhand slices more.

Both of them, however, possess powerful serves and forehands, which keep winning a lot of points for them. Berrettini's serve is slightly more powerful and he will rely a lot on it on Sunday. The Italian’s volleying skills are also better than the Greek’s, but the latter has better movement and is more comfortable extending rallies from the baseline.

Moreover, Berrettini might be a little rusty, quite naturally, and should find the Greek very tough to beat. It is a tricky opening match for Tsitsipas, but he should prevail in the end.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in four sets.