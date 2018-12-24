×
Indian movies Chak De! India and Dangal to be screened at Australian Open

Rajdeep Singh
ANALYST
News
18   //    24 Dec 2018, 22:54 IST

2018 Australian Open - Day 11
2018 Australian Open - Day 11

Apart from the tennis, the Australian Open is known to provide its fans with an engaging atmosphere at Melbourne Park. Each year they come up with something new to attract viewers to the Park. This year, they have come up with the AO Sports Film Festival.

The main aim of the Film Festival is to give fans the chance to catch up with famous sporting movies from across the world along with the tennis action.

Each day, movies would be screened at the AO Tennis Club at Birrarung Marr, The Glasshouse, and AO Ballpark - 3 venues at Melbourne Park.

One of the movies chosen by the organisers was hit Indian film Chak De! India, which was released way back in 2007. The movie, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, is about his character, Kabir Khan, coaching the Indian women's hockey team to World Cup victory in Australia.

The movie is loosely based on the real-life story of Mir Ranjan Negi, a former Indian hockey men's team player.

The movie will be screened at the AO Tennis Club on January 25 at 1 pm.

Apart from Chak De! India, Dangal, the record-shattering movie based on the lives of famous Indian wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat, will also be screened at the Film Festival. The movie will be screened at the Glasshouse on January 15.

In addition to these two movies, famous sporting movies like Remember The Titans, Battle of the Sexes, and Space Jam, to name a few, will also be shown.

The Australian Open will begin on January 14 and conclude on January 27. Novak Djokovic will enter the tournament as the overwhelming favourite and world no. 1 while Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will enter the tournament as the second and third seed respectively.

There is no Indian in the singles main draw, with Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and Karman Kaur Thandi, each playing the qualifying rounds.

