Australian Open 2020: Armed with new perspective, Sania Mirza relishing opportunity to forge successful 'second career'

Winning an elite tournament in the cut-throat environment of professional tennis can be quite an arduous task even at the peak of a player's powers.

Doing so after spending over two years away from the grind of the tour is a feat very few have managed, but former World No. 1 Sania Mirza is not your run-of-the-mill tennis player.

When Sania announced her decision to return to the court after missing the entirety of the 2018 and 2019 seasons, it was met with some scepticism

India's greatest-ever female tennis player had stepped away from the court due to a combination of injuries and a desire to start a family, and it remained to be seen how her body - which was considered fragile even in her heydey - would cope with the stress of her return to the tour.

However, Sania returned with a bang, partnering with Nadiia Kichenok to win the Hobart International title in her first tournament back.

That raised expectations for a magical run in Melbourne, where she had enjoyed plenty of success in the past, winning the women's and mixed doubles events.

An untimely calf injury though, suffered during the Hobart final, put paid to Sania's hopes of a memorable return to the Grand Slam arena as the Indian star, alongside Kichenok, was forced to retire from her first-round match against the unseeded combine of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu.

"I sprained my calf in the Hobart final last week and it got worse during the match. I had a few days off so I tried to do whatever I could to get on the court. It felt ok when I went on the court but it was tough to move right. It was spasming every time I moved right and I felt I might tear it badly. It got worse within a couple of games."

The injury also forced Sania to pull out of the mixed doubles event, where she was set to partner Rohan Bopanna, but she believes that the prestige of playing in Melbourne is what coaxed her to give it a go in women's doubles.

"As a player, you have to try to compete. It’s a Grand Slam as well. If it’s any other tournament you might take a call on whether you want to risk it. If it had gotten worse over the last 5 days I wouldn't have stepped on the court. But it got better. I had to be smart as well, I protected it but it wasn't good enough. I did not want to damage it further. Instead of being out for 2 weeks I don’t want to be out for 6, it makes no sense."

It is evident from the 33-year-old's words that she has lost none of the competitive spirit that made her a force to be reckoned with before her hiatus. However, she did admit that she has a different perspective on life now that she has a one-year-old son in tow.

"Tennis doesn’t take a back seat but you do realize that losing a match or straining a calf isn’t the end of the world. There are much worse things in life. Perspective in life, in general, changes and that is applicable more so on the court. Whether you’re a mother or not doesn’t matter; you always want to win when you step on the court. However, you do see life differently."

Sania also admitted that she missed competing in the largest of stadiums and in front of passionate fans on a daily basis which is what contributed to her decision to make a return to the tour.

"The competition, the feeling of winning, the feeling of competing, walking on the court, walking on centre court. Those are the feelings I really missed."

"Returning was always at the back of my mind. I thought if it happened sometime then great but I wasn't actively working towards it until 6-7 months ago."

"I didn't know how my body would feel, how I would be and whether I could play at that level. I wanted to come back, play at a high level and still be able to compete in the big tournaments and stay relevant. Once I knew that my body would hold up and mentally I was able to give 100 percent, I made that decision. It was a gradual process really."

Despite her successful return, Sania's head has remained firmly on her shoulders, and she has steadfastly refused to look too far into the future and set overly ambitious goals. For the 33-year-old former World No. 1, every match win is special in what she labels a 'second career'.

"My expectations haven't really changed after Hobart. For me, every tournament that I play, winning a match would be a bonus since this like a second career. Winning a tournament is special and to do it after 2.5 years off the circuit by beating one of the best teams in the world in the final was obviously very special."

"I probably surprised everyone, including myself, with the level I played at. I will still come into every tournament trying to win, but at the end of the day, I'll try to enjoy myself and enjoy the competition, because that’s what I miss the most."

While her Australian Open campaign certainly ended in disappointment, there is a lot to look forward to for Sania, who is next scheduled to play in Dubai alongside Caroline Garcia.