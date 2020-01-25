Australian Open 2020, Day 7: Women's singles predictions

2020 Australian Open - Day 5

We are reaching the end of what has been an exciting first week in Melbourne, and as things stand, it looks as though Simona Halep is the player to beat in the women's singles. That said, there are several other players left in the draw who could also have a shot.

Here is a look at some of the players who will be in action tomorrow, on Day 7 of the Australian Open.

Petra Kvitova vs Maria Sakkari

Petra Kvitova

First in action tomorrow are Petra Kvitova and Maria Sakkari, in what promises to be a fascinating match. Both players are in stellar form and have yet to drop a set in Melbourne. Though Kvitova is higher ranked and a two-time Grand Slam champion, Sakkari has a 2-1 advantage over Kvitova in their head-to-head.

All of these encounters happened in 2019, with two of the matches going to three sets. The last of those encounters was during the summer in Cincinnati, which Sakkari won.

The two have played equally well so far in Melbourne, so we should expect a high-quality match that will be won through the smallest of margins. Due to her ranking and Grand Slam success, Kvitova goes in as the favourite to win this tie.

Prediction: Kvitova to win in 3 sets

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin

Coco Gauff

Next we have an all-American clash with teenage sensation Coco Gauff taking on Sofia Kenin.

Gauff caused a major upset in Melbourne by defeating defending champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets. She also defeated legend Venus Williams in her first-round match, and looks like a future tennis star in the making.

Kenin on her part has also been very impressive, and is yet to drop a set in Melbourne.

This will likely be another close tie, and it isn't clear who the favourite is. It is their first encounter against each other, so it is hard to predict how their playing styles will match up against one another.

Due to her superior ranking, it would make sense to put Kenin as the favorite. However, Gauff has shown she can beat just about anyone and for that reason, I predict she will continue her exciting run in Melbourne with a victory tomorrow.

Prediction: Gauff to win in 3 sets.

Wang Qiang vs Ons Jabeur

Wang Qiang

Wang Qiang produced perhaps an even greater upset than Gauff did when she beat Serena Williams in her last match. Her next opponent is Ons Jabeur, who will be a less challenging opponent than Williams to say the least.

The pair have played on two occasions before, with Wang winning both of them convincingly. Their last encounter was earlier this year, in Shenzhen, with the Chinese player winning the match 6-0, 6-3.

Taking that into consideration, Wang goes in as the clear favorite to win this match.

Prediction: Wang to win in straight sets.

Ashleigh Barty vs Alison Riske

Ashleigh Barty

Finally, we will see home crowd favorite Ashleigh Barty face off against Alison Riske. The two players have met on two occasions, with Riske winning both times. The last of these matches was at Wimbledon last year, which Riske won in three close sets.

Barty has been in better form so far in Melbourne and looks as though she may earn her first victory over the American tomorrow. Crowd support will likely play a big factor in this affair and Barty will undoubtedly benefit from it.

Being the number 1 player in the world, Barty has to go in as the favorite. However, don't expect it to be a one-sided match.

Prediction: Barty to win in 3 sets.