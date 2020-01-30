Australian Open 2020: Djokovic tames Federer, Kenin to face Muguruza in women's final

Federer couldn't survive the Djokovic onslaught.

Novak Djokovic stormed his way to the finals of the Australian Open 2020 after an emphatic victory over old rival Roger Federer while in the women's section, top-seed Ashleigh Barty crashed out after losing to Sofia Kenin who will now face Spaniard Garbine Mugurza in the final.

Federer, who had survived a couple of incredible marathon clashes against John Millman and Tennys Sandgren, was clearly not in the best of shape and struggled with a groin strain against the ruthless defending champion who will meet either Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev in the finals.

Djokovic's 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 win marked the 50th meeting of the two tennis legends - and the final scoreline fails to reflect the early ascendancy that the Swiss enjoyed when he led 4-1 and 40-0 in the first set before caving in.

In the women's section, former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza got past Simona Halep who had been in great touch at Melbourne Park. Muguruza, who is unseeded at the Australian Open, took just over two hours to overcome the third-ranked Romanian 7-6, 7-5 in a close semifinal.

Garbine Muguruza is now coached by Conchita Martinez.

The Spaniard, who is now being coached by former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez, will take on Sofia Kenin who upset top-seed Ashleigh Barty. Bart,y who was hoping to become the first Australian woman to enter the finals of the competition since Wendy Turnbull in 1980, had her chances but failed to keep her nerve amidst the cheers of the local fans.

As a result of the fiercely-contested 7-6, 7-5 win, the fifteenth-ranked American made it to her first ever Grand Slam final.

In the men's doubles semifinals, the fourth-seeded pair of Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek lost to Max Purcell and Luke Saville 7-6, 3-6, 4-6 while Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury got past Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.