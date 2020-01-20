Australian Open 2020: Donna Vekic vs Maria Sharapova, match preview and prediction

Maria Sharapova

After a truncated couple of seasons in 2018 and 2019, former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova is expected to get back to playing a full schedule this year. And as she enters the Australian Open, she would be hoping to set the ball rolling in the right direction.

The draw, however, has not been very kind to Sharapova as she is set to play the dynamic 19th seed Donna Vekic in the first round itself.

While not the most overwhelming presence in the women's draw, the 23-year-old Vekic is still a formidable opponent. And Sharapova has first-hand experience of what's it's like to play her.

Donna Vekic has a style of play that mimics Sharapova's very closely

The two women locked horns at the 2018 French Open, with Sharapova coming out on top in two tight sets. Following the match, many commentators noted the similarities between not just the game of the two women, but their career trajectories as well.

Vekic mimics a lot of the things that fans often associated with a young Sharapova. Both women were teenage sensations and made headlines from the start of their careers, are very competitive, and pack a punch with their groundstrokes.

The matchup between the two has all the makings of a great rivalry, and it's really a shame that it has taken them this long to play each other again. But now that it is finally happening, big things can be expected.

Sharapova's fortunes will depend on whether she can be consistent with her groundstrokes

While Vekic may pale in comparison to Sharapova in terms of pure power, she is definitely the more consistent of the two women - even more so in recent times.

Sharapova has struggled for continued success the last couple of years owing to frequent injuries, and her inconsistency off the ground hasn't helped matters. Vekic on the other hand has seen a steady rise in both rankings and stature as a strong competitor.

For Tuesday's match, a lot will matter on how well Sharapova is playing from the baseline. If she manages to dictate the proceedings from that part of the court and keep her unforced errors under control, she might have a bit too much firepower for her younger opponent to handle.

Prediction: Sharapova to win in two sets.