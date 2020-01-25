Australian Open 2020: Gael Monfils vs Ernests Gulbis, match preview and prediction

25 Jan 2020, 07:34 IST

Gael Monfils already got past a big-serving oppenent in the second round.

The second round encounter with Ivo Karlovic was good practice for 10th seed Gael Monfils as he is all set to play another big-serving opponent in Ernests Gulbis in the next match.

The former quarterfinalist Monfils would want to be careful against a resurgent Gulbis despite his strong record against the Latvian. The two men have played each other twice before (not since the middle of the 2018 season), with Monfils winning both the encounters in easy straight sets.

Ernests Gulbis is a former top 10 player.

Gulbis is an erratic oppenent, but he is capable of playing some very good tennis. A former top 10 star, the Latvian has a big game built around his powerful serve.

And while his biggest results have come on clay (a couple of semifinals at the Italian and French Open, apart from multiple wins over Roger Federer on the surface) his game is very well suited for the fast Australian hardcourts.

On a comeback trail following a prolonged poor phase in career, Gulbis will very much be looking forward to a deep run at the year's first Slam.

Holding on to his serve will be key for Monfils.

Gulbis has a big service game and he will look to apply pressure on the return from the start, just to keep Monfils from taking control. The Frenchman will have to be at his best in his own service games and look for any opening while returning. His usual variety and bag of trick shots will come in handy there.

All things said, Monfils is in great form and an upset looks unlikely. Gulbis may have gotten better of a struggling Felix-Auger Aliassime, but to get past Monfils, as it stands, may prove too much of a task at this point.

Prediction: Monfils to win in 4 sets.