Australian Open 2020: Garbine Muguruza vs Ajla Tomljanovic, match preview and prediction

Vedant Chandel

Jan 22, 2020

Ajla Tomljanovic has never made it past the second round of the Australian Open.

Home fans have had a lot of opportunities to cheer from the sidelines at this year's Australian Open 2020 and they will be flooding the Rod Laver Arena once again on Thursday to put their weight behind Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 26-year-old will take on former World No.1 and Grand Slam Champion Garbine Muguruza for a chance to enter the third round of her home Slam for the first time in her career.

And while Tomljanovic succumbed to a tame 3-6, 0-6 loss to Muguruza the last time that these two met, the Australian would fancy her chances tomorrow.

Garbine Muguruza has suffered through a low phase in the last couple of years.

And that's mostly owing to a vulnerable opposition. Muguruza is not the force that she used to be, say two years ago and has suffered regular losses to lower-ranked opponents.

Her ranking and confidence has definitely taken a hit and it would take a few big results to get her back on track, the kind that have alluded her for long now.

It is in that context that Muguruza will take on the centre stage at one of the world's best tennis facilities against a home favourite.

Tomljanovic is capable of staging big upsets.

And Tomljanovic is a solid player in all conditions. The Australian has an explosive backcourt game and has spent enough time in the doubles arena to have improved her net game significantly.

The only area where she has struggled is with consistency, much her like opponent for the day. A good start to the 2020 season will inspire the much-needed confidence for both women. The stage is set for a Muguruza/Tomljanovic revival and it will be interesting to who rises to occasion better.

Prediction: Muguruza to win in three sets.