Australian Open 2020: Injury scare for Angelique Kerber ahead of the year's first Grand Slam

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Angelique Kerber pulled out of the Adelaide International

What's the story?

Former Australian Open champion, Angelique Kerber has suffered an injury scare ahead of the 2020 Australian Open. The German had to retire from her Adelaide International tournament against Ukraine's World No. 22 Dayana Yastremska owing to a hamstring injury.

The background

Angelique Kerber has been one of the most consistent players on the WTA tour over the last few years. She had attained the number 1 ranking in singles during September 2016. Besides, the 31-year-old has also won the Australian Open, US Open, and Wimbledon titles. She had also secured the silver medal for Germany in the women's singles competition of Rio Olympics 2016.

In order to warm up for the upcoming Australian Open, Kerber had been playing in the Adelaide International. She had defeated Wang Qiang in the round of 32 before taking court against Yastremska on Wednesday.

The heart of the matter

Official reason for Angelique Kerber’s retirement @AdelaideTennis: left hamstring injury. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 15, 2020

Trailing Dayana Yastremska by 3-6, 0-2 in the Adelaide International pre-quarterfinal match-up, Angelique Kerber decided to pull out citing pain in her back. However, it was later reported by WTA Insider via Twitter that Kerber has picked up an injury in her left hamstring and hence, she had not been able to complete her game against Yastremska.

The Ukrainian will now battle Donna Vekić of Croatia in the quarterfinals. Donna had overcome the challenge from Greece's Maria Sakkari in a three-set match. She beat Sakkari 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 to reserve her place in the final eight of the tourney.

What's next?

The tennis stars are prepping up for the new decade's first Grand Slam, Australian Open 2020 Down Under with several ATP and WTA tournaments underway. As far as Kerber's fitness is concerned, it will be intriguing to see if she can overcome her left hamstring injury before the beginning of Australian Open.