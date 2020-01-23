Australian Open 2020: Kevin Anderson vs Taylor Fritz, match preview and prediction

Vedant Chandel FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

Taylor Fritz has had some big results in recent times.

Kevin Anderson and Taylor Fritz have had contrasting opening matches at the 2020 Australian Open, but both men have made it through and have set up a mouth-watering Second Round clash to be played out on Day 4 of the tournament.

Where the American needed just over an hour and a half to get over his first round opponent, Anderson had to sweat it out to secure his place in last 64.

The South African came up against an inspired Ilya Ivashka of Belarus, and had to save a match point before wrapping up things in the fifth set of a four-hour marathon match.

At 6'8" tall, Kevin Anderson has a strong service game.

Anderson will be feeling good about that win, especially considering that this is the second time this year that he has come from match point down to win a match, and we're still just three weeks into 2020.

The lean athlete is better known for his strong serving abilities, but this added mental toughness and fighting spirit seems to be holding him in good stead, at least for now.

Anderson has had a day off, and will be well rested and geared up for his Second Round opponent, who hasn't had the best of starts to the new season.

Fritz ended a three match losing streak in the first round in Melbourne.

Having come off of two consecutive losses at a ATP Cup and a subsequent First Round exit at the ASB Classic, Fritz was not looking like the most confident of contenders in Melbourne.

Advertisement

He managed to change some of that outlook with an easy win in the First Round, but one has to wonder if he will be able to repeat the result against a battle-hardened Anderson again on Thursday afternoon.

It is a balanced match-up on paper, with both players having their own strengths, but the current scenario is really pointing to a Anderson win here. Fritz will have to pull out something special if he wants to repeat his Third Round showing from last year.

Prediction: Anderson to win in 4 sets.