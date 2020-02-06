Australian Open 2020: Latest Men's singles ATP Rankings after the tournament

Novak Djokovic regains top spot

The latest ATP singles ranking list post the Australian Open 2020 has not witnessed any dramatic slips or climbs as compared to the women's WTA singles rankings - at least not in the upper rungs.

That said, there has been a change at the helm, some significant swaps amongst the top ten and a massive 44-slot rise for a 28-year-old American who made it to the last eight at Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic edged out long-time rival Rafael Nadal to regain the world no.1 position for the fifth time. The Australian Open champion had lost his numero uno ranking last November, but a 13-match unbeaten stint in 2020 helped the 32-year-old to claw his way back to the top of the heap.

Roger Federer has managed to hold on to the third-place despite the quarter-final loss against Djokovic - and the Swiss great will now attempt to become the first player since Jimmy Connors to win more than a hundred singles titles.

Thiem inches closer to Federer

Dominic Thiem's scintillating performance at the Australian Open 2020 has gotten him into the fourth position in the ATP rankings. The Austrian is now breathing down Federer's neck as he inches closer to the big three of the tennis world after displacing Daniil Medvedev, who has now slipped one place.

Thiem who made it to the final after getting past Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals had earlier earned the world no.4 slot in November 2017.

Stefanos Tsitsipas stays put at no.6 in spite of an early third-round exit at Melbourne Park where he suffered a straight-set defeat against Milos Raonic, while Alexander Zverev's seventh ranking remains unchanged after a semi-final loss at the hands of Thiem.

Frenchman Gael Monfils, Belgian David Goffin, and Italian, Fabio Fognini have all risen by a rung each to be placed in the 9th, 10th and 11th positions respectively, while Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut has fallen three places and now occupies the 12th position in the latest ranking list.

Stan Wawrinka (left) moves up the rankings

Three-time Grand Slam winner and 2014 Australian Open Champion Stan Wawrinka, who got the better of Medvedev at Melbourne Park climbs two places post the tournament.

The 34-year-old Swiss who was ranked third at his peak in 2014 now finds himself occupying the 13th position while Argentine Diego Schwartzman retains his world no.14 rank.

Stan's on the rise 👊@stanwawrinka edges closer to the Top 10 in the latest FedEx ATP Rankings. pic.twitter.com/ddC0XHlDsn — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 3, 2020

Nick Kyrgios of Australia has broken into the top 20 after rising through the ranks by six places. Kyrgios, who has experienced some dramatic ups and downs in the recent past, slipped below the top 50 list last year but has let his racket do the talking to earn the no.20 slot post the fourth-round defeat to Nadal at the Australian Open.

John Millman, who gave Federer a run for his money at the Australian Open, has risen six places to no.41 in the rankings, while Frenchmen Richard Gasquet and Simon Gilles have both climbed a couple of places each to be ranked 51st and 52nd respectively.

It was Tennys Sandgren, however, who stole the show with a massive massive 44 slot leap to be ranked 56th. The American had earlier achieved his best-ever ranking in early 2019 by moving to the 41st spot in the ATP list.

The Latest ATP Top 20:

Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Roger Federer Dominic Thiem Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev Matteo Berrettini Gael Monfils David Goffin Fabio Fognini Roberto Bautista Agut Stan Wawrinka Diego Schwartman Andrey Rublev Denis Shapovalov Karen Khachanov John Isner Benoit Paire Nick Kyrgios