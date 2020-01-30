Australian Open 2020: Leander Paes reflects on fond memories as he bids farewell to Melbourne Park (Exclusive)

Leander Paes (l)

As Leander Paes and Jelena Ostapenko walked off Court 3 following their loss to Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the second round of Australian Open 2020, the Indian looked around wistfully, soaking in the Melbourne Park atmosphere one final time.

Paes made his Australian Open debut way back in 1993, and he has since gone on to win the tournament on four occasions.

The Indian announced last December that 2020 would be his final year on tour, and following his exit from the first Slam of the season, Paes summed up his thoughts succinctly in an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda.

"You know, it’s not really sunk in yet. Either that or I’m being really brave. I played my first Slam in 1989 which makes this my fifth decade in the sport. That hasn’t quite sunk in.

"Getting to the junior singles final in 1990, winning it in 2003, 2012, 2015 and all the crazy memories of amazing matches and crowd support will stay with me forever. My experiences with the Australian Open have been phenomenal.

"I’ve had two big Australian coaches and they have been very instrumental in my career. I want to thank them for supporting me. It’s been a phenomenal run in Australia and I’m grateful for it".

Over the years, Paes has engaged in rivalries with the cream of the tennis world. However, none stands out quite like his memorable feuds with the Bryans.

Bob and Mike Bryan, the greatest doubles pairing of all time, also featured in their final Australian Open this year, and Paes expressed his admiration for the dynamic duo's work on and off the court.

"To me, they have been two of the greatest doubles players of all time, along with the Woodies, as well as McEnroe-Fleming. I’ve shared a great relationship with the two. We’ve been through so much in life, seeing and watching each other over the years.

Advertisement

"The respect I have for them is because they are two of the greatest ambassadors of the game of tennis and that’s what stands out in the end. The way they conduct themselves; their families have brought them up with manners, charisma, and character. To me, those are the things champions have and they will go down in the history books forever."

With a total of 18 Grand Slam titles, as well as an Olympic medal, to his name, Paes has achieved everything there is to achieve in the sport. When asked to pinpoint one particular feat that he believes stands out in his repertoire, the 46-year-old hesitates before explaining that it's the memories - and not the titles - he will cherish the most.

"It's very hard to pick one moment. When you’ve had a career that’s spanned so long, over 30 years and the results have been so big it’s tough to pick one particular moment.

"I think every one of these results [title victories] stands out, the memories over these years have been phenomenal and there have been so many of them."

Despite having won over 700 matches in his career, Paes remains hungry as ever and is keen to make his final year on tour a memorable one. Rather than focussing on life after tennis, the Indian legend has set his sights on another Slam title which would truly be the icing on the cake of a spectacular career.

"I’m going through one last roar. I’m focussed professionally on making sure 2020 is a success. I hope this year I am able to win a Slam or any other tournament, which would be magical."

Over the course of his 30-odd years on tour, Paes has partnered over 100 different players across mixed and men's doubles, enjoying plenty of success. However, he has particularly fond memories of his partnerships with Radek Stepanek, Martina Navratilova and Martina Hingis.

“Radek Stepanek was one of the most intelligent partners I had. Martina Navratilova taught me about the longevity of life and playing and staying fit and healthy. She is family to me, as is Martina Hingis. We’ve had some amazing memories together. Cara Black, Martin Damm.. the list goes on."

The legendary figure that he is on and off the court, Paes established relationships with icons from other sports, including Kobe Bryant, whose demise earlier this week sent shockwaves rippling through the sporting world. Tributes poured in from across the globe and Paes himself struggled to contain tears as he opened up about his relationship with the Lakers legend.

"I met him at the US Open in September and what I can really say now is that life is really fragile. Kobe was one of my heroes growing up, just from the way he conducted himself, as an athlete and post his career.

"The way he made a difference to so many people all over the world was phenomenal. The world has lost one of its greatest champions on and off the court.

"It goes to show how fragile life is, how we should enjoy it every day and be grateful for the life we have. It’s hard to make sense of all of this, it really is."

While Paes' time at the top of the game is quickly coming to an end, there are other budding youngsters looking to make their own mark. And for them, Paes has some pearls of wisdom.

"Be the best you can be. I’ve proven in my career that I may not have the greatest serve, or biggest backhand, but through a lot of hard work and belief if you are a student of life you can be a champion in what you do."

"That’s been my journey throughout; to be the best I can be every day."