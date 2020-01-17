Australian Open 2020: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction (top half)

Rafael Nadal is the top seed in this year's draw

The draw for the 2020 Australian Open is out and the players have started arriving at Melbourne Park to get the early practice sessions in. Top seed and World No. 1 Rafael Nadal, and 2019 US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, headline a jam-packed top half of the draw.

Main draw action for the top half will commence on Day 2 of the tournament. All the players will be looking to start off strong and avoid an early upset, especially since this is a Slam that has seen plenty in the past few years.

With that in mind, here is a look at the prospects of some of the big names in the top half of the draw.

First Section

Nick Kyrgios will be carrying the hopes of the home fans at this year's tournament.

Expected fourth round: Rafael Nadal vs Karen Khachanov

Analysis: Top seed and last year's finalist Nadal has been handed a relatively straightforward draw at this year's tournament, with no real threat in his path up until the fourth round at least.

It's the other seed in his section, Russia's Karen Khachanov, who will have to work extra hard to get to that stage. With the likes of Pablo Cuevas and Nick Kyrgios crowding his side of the draw, the Russian will have to be careful to avoid an early exit.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal vs Karen Khachanov

Second Section

Dominic Thiem hasn't done too well in his previous appearances at Melbourne Park

Expected fourth round: Gael Monfils vs Dominic Thiem

Analysis: Frenchman Gael Monfils had a resurgence of sorts in the 2019 season, and he will look to carry that form into the new season. As it stands, he might face some challenge from a couple of big-serving opponents in his section, but getting to the Round of 16 should not be too much trouble.

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem will enter the tournament with the sole aim of bettering his (career-best) fourth round appearance at the Slam, but he may have to wait another year for that. With the likes of Kevin Anderson and Taylor Fritz standing in his way, he will have to struggle hard to even get to that stage.

Prediction: Gael Monfils vs Kevin Anderson

Third Section

Former champion Stan Wawrinka is one of the big names in the section

Expected fourth round: Daniil Medvedev vs Stan Wawrinka

Analysis: Daniil Medvedev vs Stan Wawrinka is one match-up that everyone would love to see at the end of the first week. But the two men will have to work hard to have a shot at playing each other here.

While Medvedev has a difficult first round against Frances Tiafoe and a prospective meeting with Jo Wilfred Tsonga in the round of 32 to worry about, Wawrinka will need to find his form early on to get past a slew of tricky, if somewhat lower ranked opponents.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev vs Stan Wawrinka

Fourth Section

Casper Ruud will take heart from his exploits at the 2020 ATP Cup

Expected fourth round: David Goffin vs Alexander Zverev

Analysis: A section crowded by top performers from this year's ATP Cup will see David Goffin take on a few talented French players in the hope of setting up a clash with either 17th seed Andrey Rublev or Japan's ATP Cup star Yuichi Sugita.

Also, we have to come a point when it will take something extraordinary for Alexander Zverev to make it big in a Grand Slam - and his current form does not Inspire much hope here. That leaves the door wide open for Norwegian No. 1 Casper Ruud and 26th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili, who are both also looking for their respective big stage breakthroughs.

Prediction: David Goffin vs Casper Ruud