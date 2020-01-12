Australian Open 2020: Rohan Bopanna replaces Rajeev Ram as Sania Mirza's mixed doubles partner

Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza have not played together since the 2016 Olympics

What's the story?

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna, two of India's elite doubles tennis players, will team up once again at the 2020 Australian Open. American tennis star Rajeev Ram was set to partner with Mirza following her return to the court but had to pull out of the new decade's first Grand Slam owing to an injury.

The background

India's most successful women's tennis player, Sania Mirza, was on a maternity leave and is ready to make her comeback to the court. The former doubles world no.1 had reached the semifinals of the mixed doubles tournament at Rio Olympics 2016 with Rohan Bopanna. Though they had played good tennis in the first half of the tourney, the duo could not secure a medal for the country.

The heart of the matter

Rohan and Sania finished fourth at Rio Olympics 2016

With an aim of making a glorious return to the court, Mirza had initially picked Rajeev Ram as her mixed doubles partner for Australian Open 2020. Bopanna talked to New Indian Express on Saturday (11th January) where he disclosed that he will be teaming up with Sania because her partner has pulled out of the tournament. The 39-year-old said:

"I will be playing with Sania at the Australian Open. She was initially teamed up with Rajeev but he had pulled out. I am obviously excited to be partnering with her, partners from the same countries are a rarity. I am looking forward to it."

As per reports, the two Indian tennis superstars had taken this decision four days ago.

What's next?

India's chances of having a winner at Australian Open 2020 are very high now that Bopanna has joined hands with Mirza. Besides this, the 39-year-old will also take part in the men's doubles tourney where he will team up with Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama.