Australian Open 2020: Serena Williams suffers crushing defeat against Wang Qiang

24 Jan 2020, 11:11 IST

The hunt for the 24th Grand Slam continues to haunt Serena Williams as she failed to hold her own ground against Chinese 27th seed, Wang Qiang. Since 2006, this is the earliest stage of exit that the seven-time Australian Open Champion suffered as she crashed out in the third round of the ongoing Championships. It was an emotional and gutting defeat in three sets but Wang Qiang deserves the applause for causing this upset.

The match was a gruelling affair that stretched for two hours and 44 minutes before Qiang successfully overthrew the 23-time Grand Slam Champion and stopped her from staying on course for a 24th Grand Slam. The day has already brought its fair share of sad exits with former World No. 1 and Australian Open Champion, Caroline Wozniacki also crashing out in what was the last match of her career.

The drama is intense on Day 5 and arguably, the Williams and Qiang clash piqued at it. The Chinese professional was calm throughout and pocketed the first set before losing the second to Williams.

The deciding set was a battle of nerves with neither players intending to lose their service hold till a persuasive Wang managed to convert her third match point on the twelfth game with Willaims serving to remain in the match. However, it was simply Wang's day as the Chinese, powered by her 'I can do it' spirit maneuvred her way to victory 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5.

Taking revenge for her humiliating defeat against Willaims at the US Open 2019, Wang Qiang set the records straight as she carried on to the fourth round of the Australian Open. She will now be facing either defending champion Naomi Osaka or the 15-year-old Coco Gauff for what promises to be a sensational fourth-round encounter on Sunday.