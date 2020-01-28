Australian Open 2020: Simona Halep vs Anett Kontaveit, Quarter-Finals | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Halep has been in magnificent form at Melbourne

Ashleigh Barty may well have emerged as the new favourite to capture the women's crown at the Australian Open 2020 but few can deny that Simona Halep has been just as imposing over the last nine days.

Jennifer Brady, Harriet Dart, and Yulia Putintseva could offer little resistance against the Romanian star and Elise Mertens who was expected to give the 28-year-old a run for her money lost out in straight sets.

Anett Kontaveit has a mountain to climb when she takes on the 2018 Australian Open finalist despite the fact that she has done enough to be considered a worthy quarterfinal opponent.

Annet Kontaveit's win over Bencic should inspire the Estonian

After getting past Aussie Astra Sharma in straight sets, the Estonian dropped a set against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain but the one big win which highlights the class of the 24-year-old came against Belinda Bencic in the third round.

Kotaveit took less than 50 minutes to overpower the sixth-seeded Swiss and the incredible 6-0, 6-1 scoreline tells its own tale.

Eighteen-year-old Iga Swiatek did stretch the 28th seed in the fourth-round clash on Monday and took the first set before going down fighting 7-6, 5-7, 5-7 in a closely-contested match.

Fourth seed Halep has won both of her previous encounters against Kontaveit and should make the last four if she carries her ominous form into the day session encounter at the Rod Laver Arena.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Advertisement

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$71,000,000

Time: Simona Halep vs Anett Kontaveit on Rod Laver Arena at approx 5:30 AM IST on 29 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.