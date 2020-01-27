Australian Open 2020: Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur, quarter-final match preview and prediction

Ons Jabeur had an emotional win against Caroline Wozniacki earlier in the week

What an incredible thing to see a woman from a non-traditional tennis continent defy the odds to make it to the quarter-finals of a major tournament, and that too in such incredible fashion.

Born and bred in North Africa's small nation of Tunisia, Ons Jabeur, 25, takes immense pride in being a '100% Tunisian' and hopes to inspire a whole generation of women in her part of the world. She said after her win,

I'm trying to inspire many (of the) young generation back home either in Tunisia or the Arabic world, especially in Africa, which is amazing.

And what a story it would be if Jabeur was to go any further. To be able to do that, she will have to get the better of American youngster Sofia Kenin.

Sofia Kenin had a big win against Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

The 21-year old Kenin had made her way through the early rounds without grabbing too many eyeballs, but she announced her arrival with the come from behind win against 15-year old sensation Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

And the two women now have a lot to play for in the last eight match. Neither of the two women have progressed that deep in a major and with both women being in their prime, the time for a first has never been better.

Kenin's consistency might trouble the Tunisian, but Jabeur showed incredible restrain and character in her win over former champion Caroline Wozniacki. It will need much of the same from her to get a win against Kenin.

As for Kenin, she will need to stay in the moment and not get too ahead of herself. She will enter the match as an overwhelming favourite, but it will not be easy against an inspired opponent.

Prediction: Kenin to win in three sets.