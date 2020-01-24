Australian Open 2020: Taylor Fritz vs Dominic Thiem, match preview and prediction

Taylor Fritz has gotten better with every match under his belt.

American youngster Taylor Fritz would not have been the most confident coming into the Australian Open 2020, but he has done well to live up to his seeding by making the third round.

His opponent at this stage, Dominic Thiem, in fact has had a much harder time getting there. Known to just scrape by the early rounds of hardcourts majors without much attention, Thiem is yet to get a big result on the surface.

His early round wins, much like earlier, have not gathered as many eyeballs as the ones from others seeded as high as him. And while that might take away a little pressure, it also speaks volumes of the general view on Thiem's ability as a hardcourt player.

Dominic Thiem hasn't gone past the quarterfinals at any major other than the French Open.

The Austrian did have good results on hardcourts is 2019 winning in Indian Wells and a final at the year-end championships, but one feels that a big result at a Grand Slam will really have people taking him a serious contender.

And it is in that view that we should see his 2020 Australian Open campaign. He has a relatively open draw, with only Nadal looming in the quarterfinals, but of he could play himself into form here, he would fancy a shot.

The young American then offers an enticing match-up for Thiem. A talented all court player, Fritz will challenge Thiem in every aspect and that's exactly what the fifth seed needs right now.

Fritz, much like his opponent, has a good all court game.

It will be an intriguing battle from the baseline as both players are most comfortable on that position.

There will however come a point where you can expect both men trying to come forward looking to finish points early. Whoever of the two is able to do better in that department might have an edge the longer that the match goes on.

It is Thiem's for the taking, but whether he will be able to rise the occasion or not is anybody's guess. He his not known to be best big match player, but he might just scrape by in this one.

Prediction: Dominic Thiem to win in 5 sets.