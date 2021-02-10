Australian Open 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: 12 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport 1 | India - Sony Six

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Alexander Zverev serves at the 2021 Australian Open

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev has been playing some great tennis in Melbourne this year. The German will look to confirm his place in the second week when he takes on Adrian Mannarino in the third round of the 2021 Australian Open on Friday.

Zverev started his campaign in typical fashion as he dropped the first set of his first-round match to Marcos Giron despite having led by a break. But the 23-year-old steadied the ship in the next set, before running away with the third and fourth sets to advance to the second round of the Australian Open for the fifth consecutive time.

In his second-round match Zverev faced the unorthodox Maxime Cressy, one of the few serve-and-volley players left on the tour. The German was again made to work, as Cressy rushed the net a whopping 100 times during the match.

But Zverev showed off his tactical acumen from the baseline, getting the better of the aggressive American with pintpoint lobs and acutely angled passes.

Zverev's next opponent, Adrian Mannarino, started his campaign in Melbourne with a straight-sets win over Austria's Dennis Novak. The Frenchman then made short work of Next Gen player Miomir Kecmanovic to book his place in the third round.

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Adrian Mannarino and Alexander Zverev after their match at Cologne 2

Alexander Zverev has never lost to Adrian Mannarino, and currently leads the Frenchman by a margin of 5-0 in their head-to-head meetings. Their most recent match took place at the Paris Masters last year, where Zverev defeated Mannarino in three tough sets.

The pair also met in the third round of the 2020 US Open in what was a tricky affair for the German before he came away the victor in four sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Adrian Mannarino plays a backhand

Alexander Zverev finally seems to have learned the art of navigating his way through Slams. He reached the semifinals in Melbourne last year before finishing runner-up to World No. 3 Dominic Thiem at the US Open in September.

The World No. 7 has been hitting solid shots off both wings lately. He has shown that he can strike heavy forehands both crosscourt and inside out, which has helped him in controlling the tempo of the game.

But Adrian Mannarino has a tricky game, with the ability to manipulate the pace of any rally with his flat forehand. The veteran also possesses finesse and a well-disguised drop shot, which will be key in moving his 6'6" opponent around the court.

Zverev's fortunes often depend on his serve, which has been known to cough up double faults under pressure. But if the German can keep his serve under control and strike his groundstrokes with aggressive intent, he should be able to get past Mannarino.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets.