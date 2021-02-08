Australian Open 2021: Ana Bogdan vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Ana Bogdan vs Danielle Collins

Date: 9 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Match timing: Approx. 7 pm local time, 1.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Ana Bogdan vs Danielle Collins preview

Ana Bogdan will look to continue her comeback trail as she wades deeper into the new season.

The former World No. 51, who had her breakthrough season in 2018, has since suffered a couple of tough injuries that have halted her progress. But the Romanian will hoping for a solid showing at the 2021 Australian Open, where she is set to face former semifinalist Danielle Collins in the first round.

Danielle Collins

Collins on her part has had a flying start to the season. The American reached the quarterfinals of the Yarra Valley Classic, scoring an upset win over Karolina Pliskova and taking a set off of Serena Williams before bowing out in a tiebreaker.

She certainly enjoys playing in Melbourne, having had her breakthrough semifinal run at the 2019 Australian Open. Add her attacking baseline game to the mix, and Collins does begin to look like a formidable opponent.

Ana Bogdan vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Ana Bogdan enters this contest as a heavy underdog.

Ana Bogdan leads Danielle Collins in the head-to-head by a slender 1-0 margin. The Romanian had scored an easy straight-sets win over Collins at the 2018 Monterrey Open.

Ana Bogdan vs Danielle Collins prediction

Given her lack of match practice combined with her opponent's form, Ana Bogdan enters this contest as a heavy underdog. That said, the Romanian has in the past showcased a knack for upstaging fancied opponents on the biggest of stages.

Bogdan also scored a resounding win over Danielle Collins the last time the two women played, and she will draw a lot of confidence from that stat.

The 28-year-old can hold her own from the baseline against even the best - including the likes of Sofia Kenin and Ashleigh Barty. She will be hoping that her shots hold up in the face of the relentless hitting from Collins' side of the net.

Bogdan is unlikely to best her opponent in terms of physical strength, and she will need to rely on her potent front-court game to shorten the rallies. She cannot afford to indulge in a long-drawn-out battle against Collins, because that's the type of situations where the American thrives.

Prediction: Danielle Collins to win in three sets.