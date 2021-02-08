Australian Open 2021: Ana Bogdan vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: Ana Bogdan vs Danielle Collins
Date: 9 February 2021
Tournament: Australian Open 2021
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: Melbourne, Australia
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: AUD $80 million
Match timing: Approx. 7 pm local time, 1.30 pm IST
Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six
Ana Bogdan vs Danielle Collins preview
Ana Bogdan will look to continue her comeback trail as she wades deeper into the new season.
The former World No. 51, who had her breakthrough season in 2018, has since suffered a couple of tough injuries that have halted her progress. But the Romanian will hoping for a solid showing at the 2021 Australian Open, where she is set to face former semifinalist Danielle Collins in the first round.
Collins on her part has had a flying start to the season. The American reached the quarterfinals of the Yarra Valley Classic, scoring an upset win over Karolina Pliskova and taking a set off of Serena Williams before bowing out in a tiebreaker.
She certainly enjoys playing in Melbourne, having had her breakthrough semifinal run at the 2019 Australian Open. Add her attacking baseline game to the mix, and Collins does begin to look like a formidable opponent.
Ana Bogdan vs Danielle Collins head-to-head
Ana Bogdan leads Danielle Collins in the head-to-head by a slender 1-0 margin. The Romanian had scored an easy straight-sets win over Collins at the 2018 Monterrey Open.
Ana Bogdan vs Danielle Collins prediction
Given her lack of match practice combined with her opponent's form, Ana Bogdan enters this contest as a heavy underdog. That said, the Romanian has in the past showcased a knack for upstaging fancied opponents on the biggest of stages.
Bogdan also scored a resounding win over Danielle Collins the last time the two women played, and she will draw a lot of confidence from that stat.
The 28-year-old can hold her own from the baseline against even the best - including the likes of Sofia Kenin and Ashleigh Barty. She will be hoping that her shots hold up in the face of the relentless hitting from Collins' side of the net.
Bogdan is unlikely to best her opponent in terms of physical strength, and she will need to rely on her potent front-court game to shorten the rallies. She cannot afford to indulge in a long-drawn-out battle against Collins, because that's the type of situations where the American thrives.
Prediction: Danielle Collins to win in three sets.Published 08 Feb 2021, 22:44 IST