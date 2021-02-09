Australian Open 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Thiago Monteiro preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Thiago Monteiro

Date: 11 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Advertisement

Andrey Rublev vs Thiago Monteiro preview

After his big breakthrough season in 2020, Russian Andrey Rublev has started his 2021 campaign in great form again.

The 23-year-old won five ATP titles in 2020 and qualified for his first ever season-ending ATP Finals. And at the recently concluded ATP Cup, Rublev remained unbeaten in four singles matches as he partnered with Daniil Medvedev to capture the title for Russia.

Rublev will be aiming to make his first Grand Slam semifinal in 2021. With the uncertainty around the conditioning of so many players in the draw, the Russian will be hoping to capitilise on his chances in Melbourne.

Rublev's opponent in Thursday's second round match will be Thiago Monteiro. The 26-year-old Brazilian has climbed back to his career-best ranking of No. 74, which he first achieved in 2017.

Thiago Monteiro

Monteiro has enjoyed a good start to the 2021 season. He reached the second round at Delray Beach, where he lost to John Isner, and then the semifinals at last week's Great Ocean Road Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Thiago Monteiro head-to-head

Advertisement

This will be the first meeting between Andrey Rublev and Thiago Monteiro on the ATP tour. Thus, their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

That said, the pair did meet once in 2019, during the qualifying rounds at the ATP event in Munich. Thiago Monteiro ended up winning that match in three sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Thiago Monteiro prediction

Andrey Rublev

On Tuesday, Thiago Monteiro won his Australian Open first-round match in straight sets over Andrej Martin. But the Brazilian's best performance at a Major came on clay - he reached the third round of the 2020 French Open.

Meanwhile, the eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev looked in good nick as he kicked off his Melbourne campaign with a straight-sets win over Yannick Hanfmann. Rublev continues to impress with his game, and he has worked hard on his mental toughness as well.

The Russian has more weapons in his game compared to Monteiro, who prefers to engage in baseline rallies and wear his opponents down. Given their current form, Rublev is the big favorite to win this match and reach the third round.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.