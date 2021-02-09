Australian Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Danka Kovinic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs Danka Kovinic

Date: 9 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD 80 million

Match timing: 7 pm local time, 1.30 pm IST

Ashleigh Barty vs Danka Kovinic preview

Ashleigh Barty enters the 2021 Australian Open with huge expectations on her shoulders. As the top seed at this year's tournament, the Ipswich-born player is looking to end the home nation's 43-year trophy drought.

But Barty seems to have taken her newfound status as a regular Slam contender in her stride. She looked calm and composed throughout last week at the Yarra Valley Classic, capturing the title after downing Garbine Muguruza in the final.

The Aussie is now set to face Montenegrin No. 1 Danka Kovinic in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Danka Kovinic

Kovinic has been around the tour for quite some time and can prove to be a tricky customer. She is a two-time WTA finalist and has scored a couple of wins over top-10 players, the latest of which was against Belinda Bencic just last year.

Most of Kovinic's big results, however, have come on slower surfaces. Her solid counterpunching skills are well-suited to the European claycourts, where she spent a lot of her formative years.

That said, Kovinic's win over Bencic is testament to her ability to go toe-to-toe with top players on all surfaces, and Barty would be well aware of the threat.

Ashleigh Barty vs Danka Kovinic head-to-head

Ashleigh Barty enters this contest as a heavy favourite

Ashleigh Barty and Danka Kovinic have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Ashleigh Barty vs Danka Kovinic prediction

Ashleigh Barty enters this contest as a heavy favorite. Playing her first tournament in nearly a year at the Yarra Valley Classic, she exhibited very little rust en-route to the title.

All the elements of her game, including her serve and sliced backhand, came together really well in the week leading up to the Slam. And that should be a concern not just for Danka Kovinic, but for everyone in the draw.

The Montenegrin will have to be prepared to handle all the variety that her opponent is likely to throw at her. A proactive approach, especially on serve, will also help her stay in the reckoning.

Kovinic definitely has the game to push Barty, but she will have to be on the lookout for the entire match. Even the slightest let-up in intensity could end up costing her the match.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in two tight sets.