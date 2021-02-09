Australian Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Daria Gavrilova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs (WC) Daria Gavrilova

Date: 11 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Ashleigh Barty vs Daria Gavrilova preview

Top seed Ashleigh Barty meets wildcard Daria Gavrilova in an all-Australian second-round clash at the Australian Open on Thursday.

11 months after playing at the Qatar Open in 2020, Barty made a winning return to the tour last week. The 24-year-old played with so much poise and conviction at the Yarra Valley Classic that it was hard to believe she had been out of action for so long.

Even the in-form Garbine Muguruza had no answer to Barty's mastery, as the World No. 1 captured the title in her first tournament back. With that stunning performance, Barty pretty much silenced the detractors who had been questioning her stay atop the world rankings.

With so much momentum behind her, Barty now has her sights set on winning her home Major for the very first time. The 2020 semi-finalist made her intentions clear in the first round on Tuesday, as she blasted past Montenegro's Danka Kovinic 6-0, 6-0 to begin her campaign.

Daria Gavrilova

Daria Gavrilova, meanwhile, had her breakthrough run in the summer of 2016, when she partnered Nick Kyrgios to the Hopman Cup title. She followed that up by reaching the Australian Open fourth round, her first-ever appearance in the second week of a Major.

The former junior US Open winner repeated that result the following year, peaking at No. 20 in the WTA rankings. However, a lack of consistency coupled with a string of injuries prevented her from becoming a long-time member of the world's top 20.

Gavrilova was out for more than a year due to achilles tendonitis and plantar fasciitis, and she only returned last September. The long layoff has pushed her down the rankings ladder to a lowly 387th.

The Moscow-born Australian thus needed a wildcard to enter the year's first Major. In her first-round match on Tuesday, Gavrilova staved off some late resistance from World No. 64 Sara Sorribes Tormo before completing a 6-1, 7-5 victory.

Ashleigh Barty vs Daria Gavrilova head-to-head

The two Australians have squared off four times in the past, with Ashleigh Barty currently leading the head-to-head 3-1. Barty has won their last two meetings - including a 6-1, 6-2 beatdown in their most recent showdown, at the 2019 Madrid Open.

Ashleigh Barty vs Daria Gavrilova prediction

Ashleigh Barty

Needless to say, this will be a massive test for Daria Gavrilova. Ashleigh Barty has a unique mix of power and guile that has proven to be nearly untouchable when she's on song, so her opponents are usually tasked with producing something extraordinary to challenge her.

Gavrilova likes hugging the baseline and engaging in long rallies. A nimble player, she relies on her quick foot-speed and intelligent court positioning to maneuver the ball out of the opponent's reach.

Barty, on the other hand, will look to use her slice-and-dropshot combination to keep Gavrilova pinned to the baseline. She will also try to use her crosscourt forehand to push her opponent wide, before ending the point at the net.

With so much belief in her game right now, Barty should be expected to run away with the match on Thursday.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in straight sets.