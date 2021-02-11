Australian Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs (29) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: 13 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Ashleigh Barty vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

In any other year, Ashleigh Barty would be carrying a heavy weight of expectations on her broad shoulders. The 24-year-old is ranked No. 1 in the world, and is aiming to become the first Australian woman to win her home Slam since 1978.

But those expectations have been toned down given that Barty decided not to compete when the tour resumed in August, preferring to stay at home instead.

Barty returned to competitive action last week, winning the Yarra Valley Classic title. And the former French Open champion has built on that momentum with two good wins at Melbourne Park.

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Barty's third-round opponent will be the 26-year-old Ekaterina Alexandrova. The Russian is currently ranked No. 32 in the world, slightly lower than her career-best ranking of No. 25.

Alexandrova has been in good form of late herself. She reached the last 16 in Abu Dhabi and the semi-finals at the Gippsland Trophy last week, where she scored big wins over reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek and World No. 2 Simona Halep.

Ashleigh Barty vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Ashleigh Barty and Ekaterina Alexadrova have never played each other on the WTA Tour and hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Ashleigh Barty vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Ashleigh Barty

Ekaterina Alexandrova has carried over her good form from last week into this fortnight's Australian Open. She has scored impressive wins over Martina Trevisan and Barbora Krejcikova, both of which came in straight sets.

Ashleigh Barty, however, has looked even more impressive this week. She did not lose a game against Danka Kovinic in the first round and followed that with a 6-1, 7-6 win over countrywoman Daria Gavrilova.

Alexandrova has a hard-hitting game and she prefers to hit big from the baseline. On the other hand, Barty's game is full of variety. The Aussie can unleash some heavy groundstrokes but can also mix them up with slices, drop shots and forays into the net.

Barty looks refreshed after the long break, and seemingly ready to live up to her No. 1 seeding. Having learned to manage expectations over the past year, the Aussie is the favorite to win this third-round encounter.

Prediction: Ash Barty to win in three sets.