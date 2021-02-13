Australian Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers

Date: 15 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers preview

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will carry Australia's hopes of a home champion when she takes on Shelby Rogers in the Round of 16 of the 2021 Australian Open on Monday.

Barty had not played competitive tennis for almost a whole year before returning last week. So far, she has shown no signs of the lack of match practice affecting her. The former French Open champion won the Yarra Valley Classic on Sunday and has immediately hit the ground running at the Australian Open.

Barty is yet to drop a set this year at Melbourne Park. In her third round, the Aussie mounted comebacks in both sets after going down early breaks against 29th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. With the 6-2, 6-4 win, the 24-year-old reached the second week of her home Slam for the third successive year.

Meanwhile, America's Shelby Rogers continues her run of good results in hardcourt Slams. The 28-year-old has backed up her quarter-final run at last year's US Open by reaching the fourth round at Melbourne Park. Just like her next opponent Ashleigh Barty, she too has done it without the loss of a set.

Rogers had a tough third-round opponent in Anett Kontaveit but came through the challenge in straight sets. The American was down 4-1 in the first set, but took complete control of the match from there on, beating the Estonian 6-4, 6-3

Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

Shelby Rogers

Ashleigh Barty and Shelby Rogers have faced each other twice before, with the Aussie leading their head-to-head 2-0.

Their most recent meeting was just last week at the Yarra Valley Classic, where the World No. 1 had to dig deep for a 7-5, 2-6, 10-4 win.

Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers prediction

Ashleigh Barty has been in impeccable form over the past two weeks. It almost feels as if the Aussie was never out of action.

In her third-round match, Barty won almost half the points played on her opponent's serve. However, one issue that Barty would like to fix before her next match would be her poor rate of break-point conversion against Alexandrova; the Aussie converted just 29% of her 17 break points.

Shelby Rogers has looked just as impressive so far in the tournament. She has been playing some of her best hardcourt tennis for six months. However, Ashleigh Barty might prove to be too strong an opponent for her, given the differences in their levels.

The match is expected to be on Barty's racket throughout and she is likely to have a smooth sailing into the last-eight of the tournament.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in straight sets.