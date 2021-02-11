Australian Open 2021: Belinda Bencic vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (11) Belinda Bencic vs (18) Elise Mertens

Date: 13 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport Player | India - Sony Six

Advertisement

Belinda Bencic vs Elise Mertens preview

World No. 12 Belinda Bencic takes on the in-form Elise Mertens in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

The Swiss player barely competed on the tour in 2020, losing her first and only appearance following the pandemic at the Rome Masters. Bencic took the court for the first time since then at the Grampians Trophy last week. She was less than impressive and lost in the first round against Sorana Cirstea.

The 23-year-old has been far from imposing at the Australian Open this week. Bencic was forced into the third set against both Lauren Davis and Svetlana Kuznetsova in the first two rounds and has already spent over 5 hours on court.

Elise Mertens, on the other hand, has been one of the form players since the tour resumed post the pandemic. The Belgian has had some remarkable results in recent times.

Elise Mertens at the WTA 500 Gippsland Trophy 2021

Advertisement

After ending the 2020 season in the world's top 20, Mertens got her 2021 season off to a dream start, picking up the title at the Gippsland Trophy. Defeating the likes of Kaia Kanepi and Elina Svitolina has given her immense confidence.

Her rich vein of form has continued in Melbourne Park so far. The World No. 16 won her early-round encounters against Leylah Fernandez and Lin Zhu in straight sets to set up the match against Bencic.

Belinda Bencic vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

The third-round encounter at the Australian Open between Belinda Bencic and Elise Mertens is their first professional meeting on tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Belinda Bencic vs Elise Mertens prediction

Elise Mertens at the WTA 500 Gippsland Trophy 2021

Belinda Bencic may be the higher-ranked player, but Elise Mertens' recent form and prowess on hardcourts make her the favorite coming into the fourth round.

Bencic possesses a solid baseline game which is effective on hardcourts, helping her reach the US Open semifinals in 2019. Her expert redirection of pace makes her a threat for power players. The Swiss will look to exploit Mertens' inconsistent serve with her proficient return game.

Advertisement

However, Mertens' aggressive counterpunching style of tennis has yielded her excellent results on hardcourts in the recent past. It may prove to be too much of a hurdle for the rusty Bencic.

Prediction: Elise Mertens to win straight sets.