Australian Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs (7) Andrey Rublev

Date: 17 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport 1 | India - Sony Six

Advertisement

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev preview

Compatriots Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will face off against each other for a place in the semifinal of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Medvedev has been in impeccable form over the past few months and is currently on an 18-match winning streak. What is even more impressive is that 10 of those 18 wins have come against players in the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

After a triumphant run at the ATP Cup, Medvedev looked relatively undisturbed in his early rounds at the Australian Open. But he had to battle through an injury to his left glute after losing his two-set lead against Filip Krajinovic in the third round.

The 25-year-old looked back at his efficient best against Mackenzie McDonald though, winning comfortably to set up the quarterfinal against his fellow Russian.

Daniil Medvedev (L) and Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev has been in incredible form himself, and registered the most wins on tour in 2020. Moreover, the World No. 8 has been flawless in Melbourne so far this year.

Advertisement

Rublev first went unbeaten with Russia during their triumphant run at the ATP Cup. And during the first week of the Australian Open, the 23-year-old hasn't dropped a single set despite coming up against the likes of Feliciano Lopez, Casper Ruud and Yannick Hanfmann.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

The Australian Open quarterfinal encounter is the fourth meeting between the two players on tour. Daniil Medvedev currently leads the head-to-head 3-0 over Andrey Rublev.

The World No. 4 has an imposing record against Rublev, and in fact hasn't even lost a set in their three matches (which were all on hardcourt). Their latest encounter was in the 2020 US Open quarterfinals, where Medvedev won comfortably.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are arguably the most in-form players on tour at the moment. That makes their quarterfinal encounter a blockbuster in the making, and a particularly hard one to call.

Medvedev has looked hungry to mount a title challenge this week, and his efficient defensive game has worked very well on the quick courts in Melbourne this year. The 25-year-old can more than hold his own from the baseline, with incredible accuracy on his groundstrokes and a flat backhand that can be a major tool on this surface.

Advertisement

Rublev, on the other hand, boasts a much more aggressive style of play. The World No. 8 possesses the kind of raw power that is rare to see in the modern game, and is capable of ending points early by hitting bombs off his forehand wing.

That said, Rublev has evolved from his reductive 'ball-basher' reputation over the years, and now moves smartly on the court too. As he showed in 2020, the 23-year-old can grind out wins using tactical awareness and his strengths to his advantage.

With both players' confidence sky-high at the moment - and their level of tennis at an equally high level - the pair could put on quite a show in Melbourne on Wednesday. Given Medvedev's superior experience on the bigger stage, however, he may have the edge.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in five sets.